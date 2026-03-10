WA’s agriculture industry is bracing for impact as the war in the Middle East continues to escalate. This week saw diesel prices rocket with farmers beginning to stockpile supplies amid fears of shortages ahead of seeding season as the Strait of Hormuz — through which 20 per cent of the world’s oil transits — continued to be disrupted. The key transport route has effectively been closed since the eruption of conflict in the Middle East, forcing WA’s agriculture sector not only to keep a close eye on fuel, but also fertiliser supplies and prices. WA shadow agriculture minister Lachlan Hunter said he had spoken with farmers who had been told there was “simply no diesel available”, with deliveries expected to be delayed for weeks as a result of the conflict. As of Tuesday morning, supplies in the Albany area did not seem to be affected, according to locals. But some Great Southern petrol stations had implemented restricted queueing hours. Newdegate farmer Bryce Sinclair said he had to cut back on employing contractors for work on Sunday to allow him to stockpile as much fuel and diesel as possible for cropping operations. A 16,000ha crop and sheep farm, the family farm business currently has about two weeks worth of fuel supplies accumulated. Mr Sinclair said they typically began seeding in the first week of April, an exercise they extend out over six to seven weeks. “I’m definitely worried at the moment,” he said. “If there’s a chance of not being able to get fuel, we can’t operate our cropping side of the business, that’s for sure.” Mr Sinclair estimated the rise in fuel prices since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East could cost his farm’s bottom line between $40,000 and $100,000. Episode 3 co-founder and market analyst Andrew Whitelaw said agriculture was in for a “world of pain” as a result of the conflict, with the nation’s fertiliser supply chain built on the assumption of access to global nitrogen markets. The majority of urea imported into Australia in the last six years has originated from the Middle East and Asia, with the Middle East accounting for 60 per cent of urea imports. A recent Rabobank report said the impacts from the conflict could be more severe than the 12 Day war last year. insurance premiums have surged, liquefied natural gas facilities have sustained damage, and Saudi Arabia has reduced refinery runs. “These developments raise the risk that a prolonged conflict — especially one involving damage to infrastructure — could push nitrogen and phosphate markets toward a pricing paradigm distinct from that seen in the second half of 2025,” it said. “This is not yet a forecast, but it is a very real risk.” WA celebrated a harvest record for the 2025-26 cropping season with 27.35 million tonnes of grain, smashing the 2022 landmark harvest of 26Mt. But a delay of even a few weeks to the highly-seasonal WA agriculture industry could have consequences on the State’s ability to reach, or set, a new cropping record for the 2026 growing season. York cropping farmer and Pastoralists and Graziers chair Tony Seabrook said he was unable to source fertiliser through a broker last week, but comforted that supplies for this year’s crop were likely already in the State and unlikely to affect the quality of harvest. “The biggest impact is going to be urea, not pure nitrogen,” he said. “The base product they make urea from is petroleum, and so anything that impacts on petroleum prices will impact on urea prices — the stuff is dear enough without another increase.” And if the conflict is sustained, many are warning farmers — and consumers at the eventual end of the supply chain — are likely to face more prices increases. Premier Roger Cook said a meeting of the State Emergency Cabinet Committee was convened on Friday to examine the impact of the conflict on WA’s supply chains, with a round table to tackle fuel supply issues set for Tuesday. Energy Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson was confident there was no immediate cause for alarm and insisted there was no shortage of fuel. Additionally, a national round table was announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in response to rising concerns over the country’s reserves. He said peak bodies, such as the National Farmers’ Federation, oil companies, and trucking associations, would be consulted as part of the round table. Western Australian Meat Marketing Co-operative chief executive Coll MacRury confirmed the suspension of chilled meat exports to the Middle East was made effective on Tuesday. “(The suspension) will stay like that until we know it’s safe and ships can get through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said. He estimated about $50 million worth of chilled meats could be sent to alternative markets as a result of the conflict, and that any further shipments to the region would be too great a risk considering the volatility of the conflict. “Our key customers take about 20 per cent of all the loins and racks we produce,” he said. It is understood there are no live export vessels with WA livestock on the way to the Middle East. A spokesperson said the Federal agriculture department was working with industry and trading partners.