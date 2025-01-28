The National Farmers’ Federation has a new chief executive, with veteran businessman Troy Williams set to take the reins of Australia’s biggest agriculture lobby group. Mr Williams will replace former CEO Tony Mahar, who was in the role for eight years before stepping down late last year, from March 3. NFF made the announcement on Tuesday, saying Mr Williams’ appointment “comes at a crucial time for farm advocacy” as the Federal election looms. “Over more than two decades, Troy has been a champion for businesses in highly regulated and trade-exposed industries, addressing issues from product regulation and international trade agreements to workforce planning and skills development,” NFF president David Jochinke said. “These are exactly the challenges faced by the businesses our members represent, and Troy’s experience will be invaluable in addressing them.” Mr Williams most recently served as CEO of the Independent Tertiary Education Council Australia, the peak body representing independent providers in the higher education, training and skills sectors. He was previously CEO of the Australian Dental Industry Association, the Australian Institute of Building, and Skill360, which is one of the nation’s largest group training organisations. Mr Williams said NFF had a “rich legacy” and he would focus on working closely with its member organisations — including WAFarmers — to tackle “critical issues impacting farmers”. “I’m looking forward to strengthening the NFF’s connection with its members to ensure their priorities are at the heart of our advocacy,” he said. “Whether it is advancing trade opportunities, addressing labour shortages, or advocating for sustainable farming practices, our activity must build upon the great work that’s already been undertaken to deliver practical results that empower farmers.” Despite having worked in Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and Sydney, Mr Williams insisted he was “not a city person” with hobbies including shooting and dirt biking. He said he was keen to engage with stakeholders “from parliament to paddock” to ensure agriculture was prioritised in the national policy debate. “This year will be pivotal in shaping policies that secure the future of Australian farming and rural communities,” Mr Williams said. Mr Jochinke said Mr Williams was recognised for his “exceptional ability” to negotiate with senior government officials, politicians, and industry leaders. His predecessor Mr Mahar was appointed by the Federal Government as the Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner.