Jackie Jarvis has refuted “false” claims by the WA Nationals that she “advised” drought-stricken farmers to euthanise their livestock, saying her comments were taken out of context.

It comes after the WA Agriculture Minister this week revealed the Cook Government would establish a 2024 Dry Season Taskforce to help producers facing tough seasonal conditions.

Speaking to media on Monday, Mr Jarvis said farmers were facing one of the “driest, hottest autumns on record” and that she had directed the taskforce to prioritise mental health initiatives after concerns around mass euthanasia were raised.

“If they can’t sell animals, then they do sometimes have to make tough decisions and that does include sometimes euthanising animals,” Ms Jarvis said.

“I know this causes mental health concerns for farming families across the State.”

At a drought crisis meeting held in the South West town of Yornup on Wednesday morning, WAFarmers president John Hassell told a crowd of more than 250 he was “disgusted” by Mr Jarvis’ comments.

“The reality is we’ve been asking Jackie Jarvis to look at ways of alleviating the pressure,” he said, before a motion was passed condemning the Minister’s comments.

Shadow agriculture minister Colin de Grussa also seized on the comments, issuing a statement on Thursday blasting Ms Jarvis’ “shocking commentary”, which he said indicated Labor had “no solutions” for struggling farmers.

“The Opposition has condemned comments made by Jackie Jarvis this week advising farmers they would need to consider euthanising livestock as animal welfare conditions plummet during drought conditions,” the statement said.

“This is a Minister with no solutions beyond offering mental health support to struggling farmers who are now facing the prospect of shooting thousands of animals, because the Government has failed to act with any urgency and failed to heed our warnings.”

Ms Jarvis was quick to hit back, adding that Mr Hassell had since apologised and retracted his comments.

“Let me be clear, I have never recommended that farmers euthanise livestock and nobody wants to see that happen,” she said.

“John is a farmer who is facing stressful conditions on his own farm; he’s also carrying the weight of expectations of other farmers.

“I understand that in the heat of these kinds of discussions, sometimes things are said, but I remain in contact with John Hassell, and I certainly thank him for retracting those comments… I absolutely accept his apology, which he has personally conveyed to me.”

Ms Jarvis said there was “misinformation” circulating about whether livestock feed “is or isn’t available within the State”, and she had directed the taskforce to urgently look at the availability of fodder.

Debbie Dowden, a pastoralist at Challa Station near Mount Magnet, has called on the Government to make it easier to import hay from interstate.

The taskforce will also consider the access and availability of water for livestock and the extension and adoption of drought-resilient practices.

Wheatbelt Development Commission chief executive officer Rob Cossart, who led the emergency response to the Kimberley floods in his role as State recovery co-ordinator, has been appointed taskforce chair.