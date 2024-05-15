The WA Nationals have vowed to use the State’s GST windfall to slash payroll tax for more than 11,000 businesses ahead of the 2025 election, which the party claims will create more jobs in the Wheatbelt. Under the plan, WA’s payroll tax threshold would be raised from its current $1 million to $1.3 million. Companies with a payroll between $1.3m and $4m would receive a 15 per cent rebate, which would taper to zero for firms with wages between $4m and $7.5m. It is the exact model favoured by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA (CCIWA), which last year released a report claiming the changes would generate more than $1 billion of economic activity and create nearly 4000 jobs. WA Nationals candidate for the Central Wheatbelt Lachlan Hunter said the reform would be “transformative” for small to medium-sized businesses, which spend more on payroll tax than in any other State. “The change will provide a much-needed boost to hundreds of businesses in the Wheatbelt,” he said. “It will free up funding for businesses to employ new workers, invest in the day-to-day running of their business and expand their operations.” The issue surfaced at the Wheatbelt Business Network’s Wheatbelt Futures Forum in Northam earlier this month, sparking a lively discussion on whether the payroll tax threshold should be increased to exclude smaller businesses. Regional Chambers of Commerce WA chief executive Kitty Prodonovich said the threshold was “way too low” and had not kept up with inflation or the Consumer Price Index. She said many small Wheatbelt businesses were struggling because they had to pay payroll tax even though they had only a handful of employees. “How do we get an increase? Because honestly, people in business tell us they don’t take on workers so they don’t have to pay the payroll tax,” Ms Prodonovich said. “We’re realistic. We’re not actually saying get rid of it … We’re saying make it reasonable … We’re just asking for a little bit of give and take.” Ms Prodonovich cited the CCIWA’s December 2022 business confidence survey, which found 81 per cent of WA businesses had experienced higher labour costs and low levels of profitability. Labor MLC Darren West said his party had increased the threshold from $950,000 to $1 million in January 2021 but agreed it “does need to be raised again”. “I think it’s perhaps time to look at that, but it’s not my job to balance books,” he said. “But you’re right, and I do know of companies that have not taken on (workers) to save.” Liberal MLC Steve Martin agreed reform was needed. “My shearing contractor paid payroll tax, which I thought was just a disgrace,” he said. “We put a tax of cigarettes to discourage people from smoking and yet we have a tax on jobs.” Announcing the policy, WA Nationals leader Shane Love said the reform would save small to medium businesses $292m annually and generate an economic return of more than $850m. With the State on a run of seven successive budget surpluses, he said the time was right for taxation reform. “We want to avoid the mistakes of the past and actually use this opportunity to build an economy that won’t be as subjected to that boom-bust cycle that we’ve seen over the many, many years of the history of WA,” Mr Love said. “Our payroll promise will free up funding for businesses, deliver thousands of new jobs for WA, boost the economy and level the playing field with other States and Territories.” In another sign of what increasingly looms as a true three-cornered election, the pledge comes independent of the Liberals, who have not yet unveiled their own approach to payroll tax. Mr Love said it was also important to ensure small and medium-sized business owners were provided some relief from rapidly rising operating costs. Payroll tax receipts have risen from $3.2b in the first year under Labor (2017-18) to just short of $5b in 2022-23.