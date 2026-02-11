Representatives from WA’s South West sheep and beef meat, seafood and fresh produce industries have joined State Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis on a trade mission to the Gulf region. The group met this week with retail, wholesale and hospitality business leaders and government officials in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in a bid to help expand exports from WA. Delegates from the South West included representatives from Harvest Road, the Craig Mostyn Group, WA Farm Direct and Pemberton Fresh. Trade with the Gulf accounted for $955.4 million in exports 2024-25, led by grain and meat exports, according to the State Government, with Ms Jarvis saying its importance was “underpinned by a longstanding export relationship and a new trade agreement with the UAE that has seen nearly all agrifood tariffs removed”. “This mission will help open the door to new export opportunities for WA’s premium agrifood products, supporting business expansion and communities across the State,” Ms Jarvis said. “Building exports in the Gulf forms part of our government’s priority to grow WA’s red meat sector by working to unlock new opportunities internationally for our processors. “Diversifying WA’s presence in global marketplaces is an important step in future-proofing our primary industries sector and the economy.” However, news of the minister’s visit was met with criticism by the Opposition. Nationals MLA Kirrilee Warr said WA’s fishing industry was being treated as an afterthought while Ms Jarvis was overseas. “You cannot talk about growing exports overseas while leaving WA’s fishing and agricultural industries in limbo,” Ms Warr said. “WA fishers are facing closures, regulatory uncertainty and a complete lack of direction from this Government. “Instead of dealing with the fallout from fishing closures and livelihoods being put at risk here at home, the minister is overseas chasing photo opportunities.” Lachlan Hunter, another Nationals MLA, added his own criticism saying sheep producers were still waiting for the Government to deliver on funding promises made months ago. “Back in August, the Cook Labor Government announced the Sheep Industry Supply Chain Capacity Program and told WA farmers help was on the way,” Mr Hunter said. “Six months on, producers are still waiting for grant outcomes, still waiting for certainty, and still waiting for the Government to deliver.”