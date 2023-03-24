WA’s powerhouse agriculture sector is being urged to have its say on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon sequestration across the State as the Federal Government eyes net zero by 2050.

The Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Options for WA Agriculture consultation paper and survey were released for public comment last week with submissions open until at 5pm on Friday, April 14.

It comes as the Federal Government this week secured the support it needed to implement its central climate change commitment — a hard cap on emissions — after reaching a deal with the Greens after months of safeguard mechanism negotiations.

The safeguard mechanism bill before the parliament is key to Labor’s pledge to reduce carbon emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 and seeks to impose emissions limits on the 215 largest-polluting facilities in the country.

Closer to home, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development developed the consultation paper after consultation with from industry, research organisations, producers and regional development corporations.

DPIRD deputy director general Cec McConnell said the consultation was part of a broader set of work with industry and stakeholder groups to develop emissions reduction strategies and practical solutions for the WA agriculture sector.

Emissions from the State’s $11 billion agriculture industry have declined 14 per cent from 2005 levels.

Camera Icon Cec McConnell. Credit: Graeme McConnell / Graeme McConnell

“Feedback from this consultation, along with the use of predictive modelling and input from experts in the field, will help develop a decarbonisation pathway for the agriculture sector,” Ms McConnell said.

“I encourage those in the agricultural industry to read the consultation paper and have their say through our online survey.”

The consultation was part of the development of the State Government’s Sectoral Emissions Reduction Strategies, and the agriculture component of the SERS would complement other industry and government strategies to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

“Areas of focus in the consultation paper include reducing methane emissions from the livestock, wool and dairy sectors through pasture and grazing management, along with improved genetics,” Ms McConnell said.

“Opportunities for the pork, poultry, egg and horticulture sectors have been identified through waste management, use of renewable energy and modified feeding systems.

“For grains, potential actions include more efficient use of fertilisers and crop rotations, along with the development of low or no-emissions fertiliser, management of crop residue and reduced fossil fuel use, including use of renewable diesel.

“On-farm carbon opportunities are also addressed, with potential actions including building carbon sequestration on the property through revegetation, healthy productive soils and new markets for biofuels.”

The consultation paper sets out DPIRD’s vision for WA to have “ongoing profitable and resilient primary production, healthy natural environments and regional communities with net zero emissions by 2025”, by building on industry and government strategies.

Separately, the WA Government is aiming to reduce emissions across all of its departments 80 per cent by 2030.

The consultation paper and agricultural emissions reduction survey are available at yoursay.dpird.wa.gov.au/climatesurvey.

The SERS will identify robust and credible emissions reduction pathways for WA across all sectors of the economy including electricity, industry, transport, agriculture, buildings, land use, and waste.

To find out more and submit a response, visit agric.wa.gov.au/climate-land-water/sectoral-emissions-reduction-strategies-sers-and-agricultural-sector.

For more, visit wa.gov.au/service/environment/environment-information-services/sectoral-emissions-reduction-strategies.