WA's contentious new gun laws are in the firing line as public hearings on the "flawed" legislation begin this week — with farmers, police, conservationists, and mental health advocates lining up to raise serious concerns. The bipartisan parliamentary committee examining the Firearms Act 2024 will hold eight closed-door hearings from September 10-22 amid a growing backlash over strict new licensing rules, mental health checks, and firearms limits many say will devastate rural communities and undermine pest control efforts. It comes as 38 of the 2670 submissions received by the committee were released publicly on the WA Parliament website this week, while a further six submissions were expected to be uploaded to the site by Wednesday. The remaining submissions are expected to remain private. Stakeholders included the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, community safety organisations, shooters associations, farmers and pastoralists bodies, WA Police, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, and traditional owners. The Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association's submission described the legislation as "significantly flawed", warning of serious implications for the pastoral sector. KPCA CEO Bron Christensen criticised the Act's failure to differentiate between violent and non-violent convictions when deciding firearm licence eligibility, and flagged concerns about farmers' mental health. "KPCA agrees wholeheartedly with the revocation or refusal of a firearms licence in any situation where incarceration has occurred for a violent act," she said. "However, the Firearms Act 2024 makes no distinction between violent and non-violent convictions resulting in incarceration but is based on maximum sentence plus the term of imprisonment, rather than the act that resulted in the sentence." Ms Christensen said the Act had undone work to destigmatise mental health issues in farmers, and said the KPCA help strong concerns medical practitioners would err on the side of caution and recommend revocation or refusal in lower-risk situations. The committee, chaired by Labor MLC Katrina Sutton, was announced in May and tasked with reviewing the operation, implementation, and effectiveness of the new firearms legislation. It will report its findings by October 16. It also includes Labor MLC Lauren Cayoun, Liberal MLC Simon Ehrenfeld, One Nation MLC Rod Caddies, and Greens MLC Tim Clifford. In a joint submission, WAFarmers president Steve McGuire and Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook aired concerns over arbitrary caps on firearm numbers They argued the caps failed to recognise the diversity of needs among lawful owners and overlooked the operational reality of modern farming — with farming businesses often managing multiple properties with unique requirements. Mr McGuire and Mr Seabrook said the Act did not take into account the "complexity" of a contemporary family farming business. The inquiry into the Firearms Act follows more than 2000 people protesting the gun laws outside WA Parliament on August 14, calling for the laws to be canned. Nationals WA leader Shane Love welcomed the expansion of the Act to include public hearings but said it was "deeply disappointing" many key opposing voices to the laws were not invited to attend. "The number of stakeholders from the firearms community is significantly under-represented, with organisations like the Southern Districts Rifle Club, WA Pistol Association and Sporting Clays WA all missing from the public hearings schedule, despite making a submission," he said. "No local government organisations have been invited, and it would also have been ideal to see the WA Country Health Association in attendance, given the enormous pressure mandatory health and mental health checks for 90,000 law-abiding firearms owners will place on our already overstretched health system." Mr Love slammed the concerns outlined in the submissions as "damning", and urged the State Government to listen to the affected communities. "The peak body for mental health consumers has warned of real risks, including aversion-seeking behaviour and disproportionate impacts on regional and remote communities," he said. "Groups such as WAFarmers are also raising concerns around arbitrary caps on firearms, mandatory health assessments, and a total lack of clear information for their members." Police Minister Reece Whitby was contacted for comment.