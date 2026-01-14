WA gun owners are facing a tense wait to see if the State’s firearm laws — described as the “toughest in the country” — will be altered as the Federal Government pushes for nationwide changes to gun regulations after the Bondi terror attack. It has been three months since a legislative committee probing the WA Government’s Firearms Act, which was implemented in March last year, found the legislation was “reasonable and justified” but suggested some changes. Shooting stakeholders hoped the WA laws — which limited the amount of guns a single person could own, and restricted the types of firearms based on land size — would be softened, with many gun owners believing they were unfair and had been rushed. The WA Government was understood to be considering its response to the inquiry’s 47 findings and 11 recommendations with a view to handing down any changes by March, one year after the laws came into effect. But Sporting Shooters’ Association of Australia national vice-president Paul Fitzgerald said WA gun owners were now in a “holding pattern” as the Federal Government weighed up sweeping national gun law reforms in the wake of last month’s Bondi terror attack. “We already have limits, which obviously we kicked and screamed the whole way into,” he said. “We already have magazine capacity limits that wouldn’t allow for those firearms that were used in Bondi to be owned in West Australia.” Mr Fitzgerald said the SSAA understood the changing needs and views of the community, but consultation between governments and stakeholder groups needed to happen to ensure correct information was incorporated into legislation. “You can’t construct legislation based on a laser-beam gun from Star Wars,” he said. A father and son allegedly fired into a crowd of hundreds at Bondi Beach on December 14, killing 15 people and injuring 40 others. A spokesman for WA Police Minister Reece Whitby refused to say when the State Government was considering handing down any changes to the WA Firearms Act, or if amendments were on hold as a result of the pending Federal royal commission into the shootings. Instead, he said the inquiry’s report was under review by the State Government which would give full consideration to the recommendations “as part of our commitment to keeping the WA community safe”. “We’ll continue to listen and work with the community — which of course includes responsible firearms owners — to deliver modern laws that reflect our modern community,” he said. Gun laws have been thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks after the Bondi incident, with Roger Cook tapped on the shoulder to help lead the national overhaul alongside New South Wales Premier Chris Minns. The National Cabinet agreed in December to “stand up” a national firearms register that was first promised after the Osmington family massacre in Margaret River in 2018, and again when police were fatally ambushed at Wieambilla, Queensland, in 2022. The proposed reforms — flagged as the most dramatic overhaul since the Port Arthur massacre — would include tighter licensing rules, a cap on firearm numbers, and restrictions on the types of guns civilians can own. It would also see a national buyback scheme, the end of open-ended licences, expanded intelligence checks on licence holders, introduce the requirement to be an Australian citizen to hold a licence, and restrict types of modifications. Under the buyback scheme, Federal and State governments would split the bill on a 50:50 basis. WAFarmers president Steve McGuire said he expected amendments to WA’s firearm regulations to be considered in March, but was pragmatic about the possibility any Federal regulations might affect that time line. “We need to see what the feds come up with and then work it out from there,” he said. Narrogin firearm store Steelo’s Guns and Outdoors owner Bevan Steele said it was hard to predict when the suggested changes from the WA inquiry would come into play, and if further restrictions were on the cards as a result of the attack at Bondi. “Law-abiding gun owners are political football for governments of the day, and we are fearful of further reprise from a terrorist incident in Bondi further negatively affecting our businesses,” he said. “I’m hopeful that we don’t see more negative impacts for the industry and end users of firearms owners in WA.”