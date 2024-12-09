Four local governments in WA’s Wheatbelt have been granted nearly $300,000 in State and Federal Government funding for new infrastructure projects to improve water security. The funding, awarded under the Community Water Supplies Partnership program, will go towards projects that bolster emergency water supplies and build resilience against climate change. The Shire of Toodyay will receive $100,000 to install new water tanks to boost non-potable water supplies for firefighting and shire roadworks. Another $91,708 will go to the shire of Dandaragan for stage four of the Jurien Bay Irrigation Project, which will supply water for public open spaces and emergency firefighting. A $79,491 grant will help the shire of Lake Grace build a dam and provide a new community water supply point in Newdegate, supporting local farmers and firefighting efforts. The shire of Williams will receive $28,200 to install a tank at Quindanning to help with rapid fire response. WA Water Minister Simone McGurk said the funding would deliver “tangible benefits”. “These important projects are securing vital water resources for our rural communities, who are on the front line when it comes to adapting to the impacts of climate change,” she said. “By establishing infrastructure for irrigation systems and emergency water supplies, we’re saving potable water and ensuring that our regions are well prepared for both everyday needs and critical situations like bushfires.” The CWSP program is jointly funded by the WA Government and the Federal Government’s National Water Grid Connections Funding program. A 30 per cent cash or in-kind co-contribution is provided by the applicants. With grants of up to $100,000 available, the program has delivered more than $5.1 million for 77 local government infrastructure projects since 2021. Agricultural Region MLC Darren West said the program was important for communities facing the dual challenges of water scarcity and increased bushfire risk. “These projects will not only support local agriculture but also enhance our firefighting capabilities, ensuring that we are better prepared to protect both lives and property,” he said.