Access to childcare, health and essential services, housing and community infrastructure have been identified as top priorities in the Rural Regional Remote Women’s Network (RRR Network) of WA What RRR Women Want survey released on October 22. Regional Development Minister Don Punch launched the survey at Parliament House. He said it was a meaningful insight into the lives and expectations of women living in the regions. “The RRR Network is focused on improving the wellbeing and development of rural and regional women and has made a valuable contribution to WA’s regional communities over the past 28 years,” Mr Punch said. “We are pleased to support the wonderful work of the RRR Network, including the Rural Women’s Award, as it advocates ideas, action and change to optimise living and working in our amazing regions.” More than 360 RRR Network members from across the State participated in the inaugural survey to identify the opportunities and challenges facing women living and working in the regions. The Wheatbelt, Midwest and Pilbara had the highest representation in survey responses and 72 per cent of those surveyed were between the ages of 31 and 60. The survey identified education, employment and social connectedness as the top priorities for women residing in regional WA. Financial independence, digital access, affordability and access to training and professional development were also highlighted in the survey results. Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis said the challenges RRR women faced were unique and it was important to understand them so the Government could best support regional communities. “Regional women play a significant role in keeping our communities and primary industries thriving,” she said. “The RRR Network does a fantastic job connecting women from across WA and I look forward to seeing them use learnings from this survey to continue to help women achieve their goals.”