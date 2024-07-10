Beef has proven to be the “stand-out performer” in Australia, according to a recent study by Rural Bank. Rural Bank’s Australian agriculture mid year outlook 2024 also painted a favourable picture for the second half of the year, despite some variability across the sectors. The bank’s head of agribusiness development Andrew Smith said among the six industries analysed — cattle, cropping, horticulture, sheep, wool and dairy — beef was the highlight. “Australian beef exports to the US for the year to date were up 85 per cent on last year,” he said. “Elevated export demand from the US — which has seen its lowest herd since 1951 — and key Asian markets are providing stability in beef prices and opportunities for continued export growth moving forward.” The study also projected increased fruit and vegetable volumes, which may offer some relief from cost-of-living pressures for consumers. “Some easing in produce pricing for consumers is expected in the coming half, though prices will stay above longer-term averages,” Mr Smith said. The dry weather has caused challenging winter crop-planting conditions in both Western and South Australia. “Australian winter crop production should increase nine per cent to 51.3 million tonnes in 2024/25, with increased production forecast to be met with strong domestic and export demand,” Mr Smith said. “Further price rises are expected for lamb, adding to gains in the first half of the year. Strong demand from both domestic and export consumers is expected to provide support for increased prices amidst a high supply environment.” In regard to global freight, the rates have remained elevated and are predicted to stay strong because of tight vessel supply and strong global demand. The report also showed a low Australian dollar has supported export markets and has expanded trade access into target markets. “Exports have been very promising, with India’s recent removal of tariffs on Australian chickpea imports until March 2025,” Mr Smith said. “Strong pricing signals are expected to see chickpea growers increase planted area by 80 per cent to 730 thousand hectares — 24 per cent above the 10-year average.”