Families all across rural Australia — from the Wheatbelt to the desert — put on their best red shirts for the launch of a day dedicated to raising awareness about the unique challenges of rural education. The Isolated Children’s and Parents’ Association officially launched Rural and Remote Education Day (RREd Day) on October 9 and encouraged everyone in the country to share their pictures online with #WearRREd, all in the name of bringing awareness to education in the bush. Yuna grower Kate Johnson said RREd Day was both an amazing and simple way of spreading the message about rural education and what the ICPA did to support families. “It just gets the awareness out there for a lot of people,” she said, “You sort of realise that there are these other places and organisations that are there to help support and advocate for small schools and education. “So it’s just great to know there’s support out there and if you get a little bit lost, whether it’s to do with the school buses, or education or teaching, ICPA is there to help advocate and support you the whole way.” ICPA federal president Louise Martin said all sorts of issues, from limited access to resources to connectivity problems, could hamper education for rural students. “RREd Day is about bringing these issues to the forefront of national conversation, ensuring that rural and remote education is not just an afterthought but a priority,” she said. “By wearing red, sharing stories and joining forces, we can each work to drive the positive change that our rural, remote and isolated children so desperately need. “Wearing red on RREd Day is more than just a statement — it symbolises the vast heart of our country, the red land that sustains us and the families who live and learn in the most remote corners of Australia.” Out further inland, Tina Vernon’s family also wore red for the special day. Ms Vernon, a pastoralist from Mt Jackson station near Southern Cross, said ICPA was a “force to be reckoned with”. “They work tirelessly to advocate for our children to ensure they receive an adequate education,” she said. Ms Vernon teaches her four kids via the Kalgoorlie School of the Air. Teaching your own kids is a job many home tutors agree has its ups and downs, but it is an experience made easier by groups such as ICPA. “Our local ICPA branch is also a wonderful network for parents to discuss the issues that we face and get them to a State and Federal level,” Ms Vernon said. Ms Vernon also said ICPA gave her kids a chance to meet mates for annual camps and fundraiser events — occasions that were both rare and special for rural kids who do not often get the chance to see their peers face-to-face. Jasmine Carmody, a pastoralist based at Prenti Downs station near Wiluna, said ICPA gave her a way to be heard. Ms Carmody is a home tutor for her three girls, who are also taught via KSOTA. “I have a body that hears my voice and helps me to work through challenges that I face as an isolated educator of my kids,” she said. Ms Martin said RRED Day was only one of the many things ICPA had done and would continue to do to push for better rural education. “For the past 53 years, ICPA has been advocating for education access,” she said. “We will continue to ignite engaging conversations on this topic and we look forward to uniting our participants under a common cause through a simple yet powerful visual gesture.”