Rural Australians have until July 31 to have their say on telecommunication issues as part of a review that happens once every three years. Former Labor MLC for the South West Alannah MacTiernan, who is leading the Federal Government’s 2024 Regional Telecommunications Review, has called on everyone to make their voices heard before time runs out. “This opportunity comes around only once every three years and the strength of each committee’s recommendation back to Government — and the actions they take — are underpinned by the views of people living in regional, rural and remote communities,” Ms MacTiernan said. “People in regional, rural and remote Australia are relying on telecommunications services more than ever before and reliable, high-speed connectivity supports public safety, day-to-day business, social inclusion and access to essential health and education services.” Rural residents, businesses and community organisations can take part by filling out a survey or making a submission through the Regional Telecommunications Review website. Previous telecommunications reviews have led to initiatives such as the Mobile Black Spot Program and the National Audit of Mobile Coverage. “I would encourage every regional Australian to tell their friends, family, and colleagues about this opportunity and to get their own views in ahead of the closing date in a few short weeks,” Ms MacTiernan said. The committee will report to Communications Minister Michelle Rowland by December 31, 2024.