Expressions of interest are now open for producers wishing to join committees targeting pest and disease threats in WA. The State’s three Industry Funding Schemes’ Management Committees work by allowing producers to raise finds to self-manage priority pests and disease threats that may be affecting their business. The Grains, Seeds and Hay IFS Committee have vacancies for producers and/or supply chain representatives, and the Cattle IFS Committee are looking for a producer representative. The Sheep and Goat IFS committee are seeking a producer, preferably one with expertise in footrot. The Grains, Seeds and Hay IFS deputy chair Hellene McTaggart called on producers, growers and supply chain participants to apply. “With global pest and disease risks increasing, the IFS Management Committees have never been so important,” she said. “The schemes currently have several programs underway to address priority pest and disease threats, including skeleton weed, Johne’s disease, bovine tuberculosis and the footrot control program. “These committees also play a key role in the management of potential future pest and disease incursions.” Applications close on July 31 at 8pm.