The Country Women’s Association of WA held it’s 100th State conference, gathering to reflect on a century of uniting women and strengthening communities. The conference was held on July 9 at the Joondalup Resort with about 300 people attending. Immediate past CWA of WA president Anne Gething welcomed everyone to the special occasion and reflected on an organisation that had continuously demonstrated “courtesy, cooperation and community effort”. Ms Gething, now past president at the time of print, noted the very first CWA of WA conference was held in 1925 at the Queens Hall in Perth and 60 women attended. “I wonder if our first executive, and the members of our early branches would have imagined, 100 years ago, that we would reach this incredible milestone,” Ms Gething said. “Yet here we stand, a testament to the dedication of our members and to their enduring spirit to unite women and strengthen communities.” Members from far and wide came to the 2024 conference, including Barbara Dinnie. Ms Dinnie, who was the State president from 1991 to 1994 and has been a part of the CWA of WA for 70 years, said it was “absolutely fantastic” to come and meet old friends. “It’s the friendship value that’s just so important,” she said. Nukarni branch member Jane Patroni echoed the sentiment. “CWA has played a very important part in the lives of rural families (and) rural communities and we hope, we expect, and we need it to keep going from strength to strength,” she said. Serpentine branch member Ada Fawcett has attended nearly every CWA of WA conference since she first joined the organisation in 1955. She said it was “absolutely amazing” to get to go to the 100th. Tup Briggs, who used to live in the northern Goldfields and was a part of the air branches, said CWA was about “the joy of meeting up with people”. “(The centenary) is a milestone, a marvellous milestone . . . there’s nothing quite as powerful as women, and that’s the truth,” she said. Premier Roger Cook gave the conference’s keynote address. “No doubt there are thousands of causes . . . that the CWA has championed and the CWA has been a constant force of good in our community,” Mr Cook told the conference attendees. “It has applied gentle pressure, bit by bit, and sometimes not so gentle pressure, pushing our societies to do better and be better. “CWA is also there when disaster strikes, through fire, flood, drought, you name it. The Country Women’s Association of WA has been there for West Australians.” Also in attendance was the Nationals member for the Central Wheatbelt, Mia Davies. “We’re celebrating a really important milestone for an organisation that is part of the social fabric of the communities that I’m so passionate about,” Ms Davies told Countryman. “From a political perspective, I look to (the CWA) and think, what an amazing group of motivated, eloquent women who persistently look for how to make things better for families and communities living in regional and remote Australia.” Each speaker — whether it be Gina Williams who performed the welcome to country or the Premier — mentioned their family connection to the CWA, illustrating just how far and wide the roots of the cause have reached. Other people presenting were representatives from the Salvation Army, Moora Residential College, and Grandcarers WA, who all spoke about how CWA had helped them and their organisations over the years. The day concluded with Carmel Charlton’s performance of We’ll Be There, a song written to reflect the CWA’s efforts in times of need.