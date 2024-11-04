Over the years, Boyup Brook cattle farmers Warren and Lori Pensini have been regenerating their agricultural land, and a New South Wales-based not-for-profit is helping them reach their goal. The Mulloon Institute, founded in 2011, is a research organisation that focuses on advocating for and researching the restoration of agricultural landscapes. The organisation helps implement rehydration projects across Australia, with one of the ongoing projects being on the Pensinis’ 1640-acre Angus cattle farm, Paraway. Mulloon Institute CEO Carolyn Hall said rejuvenating farmland was important on several levels, especially for food and water security. “We know our agricultural landscapes are degraded, and that it’s tough in the face of climate extremes for those landscapes to continue to be productive and to continue to support biodiversity,” she said. “We also know that the climate extremes we are facing — drought, fire, flood —restored and rehydrated landscapes are more resilient to those kind of climate extremes, so if we want to continue to produce healthy food and wonderful fibre, then we need healthy landscapes.” On the Pensinis’ property, the Mulloon Institute has been helping implement land rehydration techniques, such as grading contour banks to intercept and divert rainfall away from eroding gullies. Mr Pensini said while the project was ongoing, they had already started to see improvements in their land and its ability to hold moisture. “It’s early days, but we are seeing significant change. The trees are starting to grow up, and given the really challenging summers we’ve had . . . the trees have just grown amazingly,” he said. “So that gives us a lot of confidence that we can do it in those challenging years.” The project is not just limited to rehydration techniques. Mr Pensini said they had been implementing stock management strategies and introducing perennial pastures that encouraged moisture preservation in the landscape. “With the deeper-rooted perennials, we can actually access it (the moisture), which is a good thing in terms of productivity,” he said. “But it is also a good thing because when it does get wet, they’re going to be holding more of that moisture back up higher in the landscape. “I say to people, we get two things for free — it is our rainfall and our sunlight. We need to be making use of those two as much as possible.” Mr Pensini said while annual pasture species still played a big part in their business and would continue to do so, perennials would be “the backbone” of the production system going forward. The Mulloon Institute has worked with 3000 farmers to help rejuvenate 40,000ha of Australian agricultural land. The institute now aims to rejuvenate 2.5 million hectares, with efforts bolstered by a new partnership with plant-based food and beverage brand Vitasoy as part of a “buy a litre, restore a metre” program. For every Vitasoy product sold at IGA and Goodlands stores in November, Vitasoy will donate funds to rehydrate one square metre of land. “Their sponsorship enables us to work directly with small farmers and rebuild the health and resilience of their landscape, so it’s all about Vitasoy supporting us in the work that we do, “ Ms Hall said.