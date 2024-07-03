Optimism is growing among beef producers in the Eastern States, but WA producers continue to have a more pessimistic outlook according to a new survey. Meat and Livestock Australia’s latest Beef Producer Intentions Survey, conducted three times a year, reported one in two producers nationwide had a positive outlook. The survey included responses from more than 3000 grass-fed beef cattle producers between April and May this year. Sixteen per cent of respondents had a negative outlook, and just over 30 per cent were uncommitted and uncertain about the next 12 months. This showed a net positive sentiment increase of 23 per cent from the survey conducted in November 2023. MLA market information manager Stephen Bignell said WA producers did not have as much confidence as their eastern counterparts as a result of poorer weather and market conditions. “The results suggest that that Queensland, New South Wales and Victorian producers are more positive than producers in other States, mostly due to an increase in prices and increased confidence following rain over the summer,” he said. “Producers in Western Australia continue to report a far less positive outlook, driven by a fall in prices and a lack of rainfall in key cattle grazing areas.” The survey found there is just over 26 million on-farm grass fed adult beef cattle in Australia, more than half of which are breeding cows. Heifers made up about 15 per cent of the total estimated herd size. Twenty-eight per cent of beef producers said they would increase their herd size, and 54 per cent indicated they would not change their operations. Nineteen per cent said they would be decreasing their herd size. “We note this is a clear change in intention from that reported in the November 2023 survey, where there was a stronger intention to reduce herd sizes, reflecting the dry conditions heading into summer,” Mr Bignell said. “While the results do not indicate producers have all shifted to a rebuild focus, there has been a noticeable shift away from herd reductions at this stage.”