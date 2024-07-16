The WA Government has defended its decision to issue a letter of warning to an embattled Kimberley business responsible for dumping abattoir waste on its nearby pastoral property. The Department of Water and Environmental Regulation announced in early July it would issue a warning letter to the Kimberley Meat Company, a northern abattoir operator found responsible for dumping waste on Yeeda Station. The station is owned by the Yeeda Pastoral Company, of which KMC is a subsidiary. Environs Kimberley strategy director Martin Pritchard said the final verdict to issue a warning letter was “incredibly disappointing”. “It doesn’t act as a deterrent to any other business that might be cutting corners or not doing the right thing,” he said. “It’s basically putting (the message) out there that even if they don’t do the right thing, that they’ll get a slap on the wrist and a letter through the post and that’s it.” However, in a statement to the Countryman, a DWER spokesperson said the letter of warning was an “appropriate enforcement” in accordance to the Department’s Compliance and Enforcement Policy. “DWER makes compliance and enforcement decisions in line with our published Compliance and Enforcement Policy,” they said. “In this case DWER assessed the circumstances of this matter, including the level of potential impact to public health, the environment and water resources caused by the offending behaviour and determined that a letter of warning was a proportionate response.” Mr Pritchard said there should have been a “much more harsher response” from DWER to discourage any other northern businesses from breaching regulation. “There should have been a significant fine so that other entities get the message that this is not acceptable here in the Kimberley, and that the Government is watching, but obviously that is not the case at this stage,” he said. “We know the Kimberley Savannah is the largest, most intact savannah in the world, and it’s got very high environmental values ... it’s not apparent the Government is concerned about what’s happening here.” The investigation into KMC came after ABC drone footage in November 2023 revealed what appeared to be large piles of abattoir waste — including the skeletons and hooves of processed cattle — dumped on Yeeda station, less than 5km from Great Northern Highway. An anonymous source said other cattle on the property could access the piles, as well as pits that filled with water, into which run-off from the piles flowed. In its successful 2016 application for DWER approval, Yeeda Pastoral stated that the KMC plant was designed to “process all products” of slaughtered animals, “which are then packed into 20 or 40-foot containers and loaded onto trucks for delivery off-site”. There was no mention of on-site disposal of skeletal remains in KMC’s environmental licence. Both KMC and Yeeda Pastoral went into voluntary administration in February this year after an ABC investigation found Yeeda owed more than $5 million to Australian businesses and individuals However, an administrator’s report published in April suggested the company was actually $103 million in debt. KordaMentha was contacted for comment.