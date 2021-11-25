The battle for the 2021 Australian Young Farmer Challenge crown came down to the wire, with WA’s team narrowly missing out on the top spot after a valiant effort.

With COVID-19 throwing a spanner into this year’s plans, rather than an in-person competition involving rolling swags, fixing fences and drenching sheep, it was a Zoom quiz they had to prepare for.

Royal Agricultural Society rural ambassador Kelly Gorter — based in Albany — assembled the team, getting Waroona’s Jacob Walmsley, Northam’s Josh Antonio and Dowerin’s Ashton Hagboom to join her.

Coming from all corners of the State, they set up a group chat to “psych each other up” and “talk strategy” ahead of the quiz last month, Ms Gorter said.

They all dialled in — as did teams from NSW, QLD, VIC and SA — where they were put to the test in agricultural and general knowledge trivia rounds.

Mr Antonio even dialled in on a trip to Rottnest Island, which came in surprisingly handy.

“Josh was on Rottnest and one of the questions was, ‘where do you find quokkas?’ And he goes, ‘outside my door,’” Ms Gorter laughed.

Each team was able to pick a topic for the challenge, with the WA side choosing sheep and answering questions such as “what year were Merinos brought into WA?”

In classic Zoom fashion, there were a few internet delays and connection debacles, but all in all Ms Gorter said it was a lot of fun.

“There were some rounds where questions were asked to just one State and it was as many as you could answer in 60 seconds,” she said.

“But there were a couple of rounds where it was open to everyone and you just had to call out your State to answer the question, which was a bit of mayhem,” she laughed.

It was the first year WA entered a team in the challenge, with plenty of RASWA members and the farmers’ mates dialling in to watch it on live-stream.

After a strong effort, the team of WA farmers finished second, just a single point behind New South Wales.

Mr Walmsley — who was named the South West region’s rural ambassador at this year’s Perth Royal Show — said it was an “honour” to compete.

“It was really good,” he said. “It was very closely contested and all teams did really well.”

“There was very little difference between all of us and we were all very knowledgable in our different sections.”

While it was a lot of fun, Ms Gorter hoped that next year things would return to normal and the challenge would be able to take place in person.