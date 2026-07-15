WA’s Wheatbelt is showcased in an award-winning documentary which features farmers and scientists who explore new ways to help crops make better use of rainfall.

Where The Rain Goes followed agricultural research and the people working at the intersection of farming, water and environmental science in regional WA.

It examined research into a biodegradable spray grown from bacteria that was being explored as a way of reducing rainwater evaporation and directing more water towards crop seeds.

It also explored the larger question of whether approaches developed through agricultural research could ultimately be scaled across millions of hectares of farmland.

Perth filmmaker Alastair Bruce received Sony Best Cinematography at the 2026 Australia Youth Film Festival for the documentary on July 4.

Camera Icon Perth filmmaker Alastair Bruce. Credit: Supplied

Bruce said his interest in the subject was shaped by growing up around farming communities in WA’s South West and seeing the relationship between people, agriculture and the environment firsthand.

He said he was particularly interested in the potential of online video and documentary storytelling to help complex scientific ideas reach larger audiences.

AYFF director Ryan Chow said Bruce’s work stood out for the way it brought together filmmaking, science and regional Australian experience.

“Where The Rain Goes takes subjects that can often feel highly technical — water, agricultural research and environmental change — and uses strong visual storytelling to help audiences connect with the people and communities living with these questions every day,” he said.

The documentary is part of the Bright Lights series which explored research and innovation at Murdoch University.