A leading grain research organisation is looking for projects in Australia that respond to region-specific challenges as part of one of its newest investment initiatives.

Grains Research and Development Corporation announced the National Grower Network open call second round on July 8, which is open to grower groups, consultants, researchers and other service providers.

GRDC general manager applied research, development and extension Craig Baillie said the open call was a key pathway for turning grower priorities into on-ground outcomes.

“The NGN open call is a collaborative approach where GRDC partners with grassroots organisations to deliver solutions to known issues for Australian grain growers,” he said.

“We recognise we’re not the only ones with strong grower networks, and it’s great to leverage the relationships of our partners to identify opportunities for investment and deliver real impact.”

GRDC contracted 35 projects nationally in the first round, representing a combined investment of more than $8.6 million and strong demand from industry to partner with GRDC to solve locally relevant challenges.

The projects addressed a range of priority issues including weed, disease and pest management, to skills and capability development.

In WA, a project led by The Liebe Group was investigating early-sown canola systems, focusing on nitrogen timing, plant establishment and yield trade-offs to help growers better manage risk and optimise performance in variable seasons.

An industry briefing will be held on Wednesday, July 15 to provide more detail on the application process and priorities.

Submissions close on August 12 and contracting starts from October.