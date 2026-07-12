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IN PICTURES: UWA Institute of Agriculture hosts 20th Annual Industry Forum

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Debra Mullan and Sarita Bennett at the UWA Institute of Agriculture 20th Annual Industry Forum.
Camera IconDebra Mullan and Sarita Bennett at the UWA Institute of Agriculture 20th Annual Industry Forum. Credit: Georgia Campion/Countryman

Leading agriculture industry figures, farmers and researchers gathered at the University of Western Australia on Wednesday night to discuss how to capitalise on $200 billion of growth in the sector.

Held by UWA’s Institute of Agriculture, the 20th Annual Industry Forum examined the sector on a broad scale and considered opportunities and hurdles faced by the industry and global market events that impact the Australian industry, now and in the future.

Speakers included Elders chief executive Mark Allison, WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis, Wilson International Trade director Peter Wilson, Rabobank general manager Stefan Vogel and Craig Mostyn Group chief executive Wayne Crofts.

Mr Allison told the forum farmers across the country were facing quietly building pressures despite their success in feeding about 75 million people each year.

“Agriculture is a global industry where our competitiveness is increasingly determined by domestic policy settings, energy, infrastructure, regulation, labour, and capital investment energy is becoming one of the more defining pressure on the agricultural supply chain,” he said.

Sofie De Meyer and Mary-Anne Glanzlowe.
Camera IconSofie De Meyer and Mary-Anne Glanzlowe. Credit: Georgia Campion/Countryman
Dr Wallace Cowling, Floyd Sullivan and Helen Rosin.
Camera IconDr Wallace Cowling, Floyd Sullivan and Helen Rosin. Credit: Georgia Campion/Countryman
Dr Shamshad Ul Hassan and Dr Erwin Paz.
Camera IconDr Shamshad Ul Hassan and Dr Erwin Paz. Credit: Georgia Campion/Countryman
Diana Boykett and Ben Sudlow.
Camera IconDiana Boykett and Ben Sudlow. Credit: Georgia Campion/Countryman
Rachel Nash, Floyd Sullivan and Mary Nenke.
Camera IconRachel Nash, Floyd Sullivan and Mary Nenke. Credit: Georgia Campion/Countryman
Ruwani Hapuarachchige and Richard Ang.
Camera IconRuwani Hapuarachchige and Richard Ang. Credit: Georgia Campion/Countryman
Nicole Kerr and Sue Bestow.
Camera IconNicole Kerr and Sue Bestow. Credit: Georgia Campion/Countryman
Doug Hall and Ian Longson.
Camera IconDoug Hall and Ian Longson. Credit: Georgia Campion/Countryman
Jamie King, Alysia Kepert and Craig White.
Camera IconJamie King, Alysia Kepert and Craig White. Credit: Georgia Campion/Countryman
Harshita Singla, Mahish Muneesparan and Adam Greay.
Camera IconHarshita Singla, Mahish Muneesparan and Adam Greay. Credit: Georgia Campion/Countryman
Carly Veitch and Peter Nash.
Camera IconCarly Veitch and Peter Nash. Credit: Georgia Campion/Countryman

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