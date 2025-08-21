The 2025 WAFarmers Dairy Conference drew hundreds of industry professionals from across the State to hear from several industry stalwarts on a range of topics from milk export opportunities to robot dairying. The well-attended event, hosted by WAFarmers on August 7, focused on new opportunities and areas for growth within the industry in a bid to bolster industry confidence. While WA is grappling with low milk volumes, higher input costs and low farmgate prices, it was clear confidence in the industry’s future was growing. WAFarmers dairy council president Ian Noakes said he could see the future was looking brighter despite WA farmers being underpaid for their milk, while WAFarmers president Steve McGuire said there was an abundance of productivity in the room that would help the industry thrive into the future. Dairy Australia trade manager Catherine Taylor, Harvey River Estate owner Kevin Sorgiovanni, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development principal business development manager Terry Burnage, Bannister Downs managing director Sue Daubney and Jas Australia managing director Jason Radford spoke on export opportunities. Frogmore Grazing managing director Rodney Galati, Farmwest genetic adviser Michael Rose and Dairy Australia policy lead animal health and welfare Louise Sundermann discussed growing the dairy beef market. Dairy Australia soils and irrigation lead Cath Lescun spoke on growing multi-species pastures, and North Australian Cattle Company general manager Ashley James spoke about an opportunity to export dairy heifers to Indonesia. Cowaramup dairy farmer Jacqui Biddulph was presented the prestigious WAFarmers dairy council’s Milk Bottle Award.