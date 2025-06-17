WA agricultural icons have been recognised and awarded Medals of the Order of Australia alongside more than 400 recipients of the prestigious honours. Woodanilling grain farmer Russel Thomson and Royal Agricultural Society of WA former president David Thomas were among 830 people recognised in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours List released on June 9. Mr Thomson, a grain farmer based near Woodanilling and Wagin, has served the Shire of Woodanilling since 1985 — first as a councillor, then deputy shire president from 1991 to 1995 and again in 2002. He said he was “overwhelmed” to be awarded an OAM, and that he received it on behalf of “a whole bunch of people who made it happen”. “It’s a great honour, those things go without saying — it’s nice to be recognised but that’s not what it’s all about,” Mr Thomson said. “We’re farmers by profession, rural people by choice. “If you can make things better for those rural people, that’s good because rural people are facing a bit of a battle with the metropolitan area — the non-rural people. “The divide is getting greater and the knowledge of what goes on in the bush is getting much less.” He held the role of shire president from 1995 to 2021 and was a founding member of the Woodanilling Land Conservation Development Committee, which he served for more than 10 years. Mr Thomson founded Big Bale, a hay and straw bale contracting business, and was a founder of the Blackwood Basin Group where he served from 1991 to 2014. He is a former zone delegate for the Local Government Agricultural Freight Group and was a founding member of the Wagin Woodanilling Landcare zone from 1999 to 2010. “Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I would ever be put up for an OAM, or be nominated or receive one for that matter,” he said. Mr Thomas was president of RASWA from July 2020 until 2023, when he handed the reins to John Snowball. He said he did not know who nominated him for the honour but that the nomination was “humbling”. “It’s very humbling, and I must admit, it’s an extreme honour,” Mr Thomas said. “. . . You think that you would never, ever be considered in that stream.” He has also served as Australian Special Air services Association WA president, Claremont RSL sub-branch president, Boer War Memorial Society of WA, Pilbara Community Legal Service board member, secretary, and vice-chair, Floreat and District National Seniors vice-president, RSLWA board member, and Hollywood Private Hospital consumer council. Mr Thomas served 20 years in the Australian Army and about 10 years in the Special Air Service Regiment. Other regional WA OAM recipients include Kwini man and author Ambrose Mangala Chalarimeri, 19-year-old Scott Guerini who has raised more than $200,000 for Telethon through his Scott’s Great Walk for Telethon, Busselton’s own Olympic pole vaulter Nina Kennedy. Kimberley volunteer Lincoln Heading was also recognised in the King’s Birthday Honour List, receiving an Emergency Services Medal for his volunteering efforts since the late-1980s. Shire of Plantagenet deputy president Ken Clements and Albany marine biologist and golf club patron Raymond George received an OAM, as well as Noongar elder Greg Little from Harvey, and Cowaramup’s Susan Mitchell for her service to Scouts WA.