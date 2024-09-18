Kulin was the meeting place for the annual Women in Farming seminar, which saw around 120 women from across WA come together to network and learn. The theme of the 2024 seminar, held at the Kulin Freebairn Recreation Centre on August 22, was Embrace the Journey. It was designed to lead on from the 2023 theme, Finding your Place. Seminar convener and Kulin-Kondinin host branch member Laura Butler said the event ended up being a “beautiful day” and attendees got to network with other women and sponsors, as well as hear from guest speakers that left a lasting impression on everyone in the room. Peta West, author and Kulin local, was the event MC, and guest speakers included Keryn Tyson from Women’s Health, Steven Bolt from the Livestock Collective and Josie Thomson from the Rural Movement. “There was such a diverse range of stories,” Ms Butler said. “I really, really thoroughly enjoyed it. Not just working on it, but being there on the day and hearing about all the incredible things people do.” Ms Butler, who used to be self-professed city girl before moving to a South Kondinin farm with her husband, said the seminar was an important event for women to come together and meet with other like-minded people. “I think that’s the big thing. It’s the networking and the understanding, and being able to come and just really celebrate those wins together.” WiF CEO Roxanne Morrisey said the seminar saw lots of branches from “further afield” travel into Kulin, including the brand new Tammin branch, which officially opened after the event. Twenty one-year-old North Tammin farmer Zoe Christison, who is the branch’s president, said she came up with the idea to form a WiF branch in her area after speaking to Nationals member for the Central Wheatbelt, Mia Davies. “I thought it would be a great chance to bring women together within the industry and rural community and share our knowledge and support with each other,” Ms Christison said. Ms Christison said one of her favourite guest speakers from the seminar was Mandy Mathews from Agvocate, who spoke about her experiences on live export ships as an onboard stockperson. Ms Butler said she was excited to see new faces in WiF, and was proud to see what women like Ms Christison could do to bring the local community together. “It’s getting everyone together, sharing that information and knowledge, and supporting everyone,” she said. “That’s is exactly what Women in Farming is about.”