Australian wool is set to take centre stage at the 2025 Perth Royal Show with garments created by talented designers on full display in a bid to dazzle crowds with the beauty, versatility and sustainability of the natural fibre. It will be the second year the parade has run since it was revived in 2024 after more than 25 years in hiatus. To say the show was coming back bigger and better would be an understatement. This year, it will run over four days and will feature a series of vibrant runway events celebrating a different side of the wool story. From fresh talent and emerging designers to community craftmanship and on-farm heritage, each day is designed to enable patrons to experience all the various ways that they can incorporate wool into their daily outfit. Show producer and stylist Carlos Mangubat — who worked alongside Perth-based freelance stylist Rochelle Renwick — said the 2025 show would feature a broader spectrum of brands that utilise wool in a bid to promote the versatility and long-lasting nature of the fibre. “The intention is to promote the products as long lasting . . . there are so many other ways consumers can lean into more of a sustainable and, in turn, more economical way of thinking about wool and wool made garments,” he said. “Our other objective is to promote local production.” He said the feedback had been very positive from last year and he was keen to build on the momentum. “We’re also trying to capture not just the show consumer but other people, perhaps in the industry or others that have an interest in fashion but don’t necessarily get to see it on the runway, particularly as Perth no longer holds its own Fashion Week show,” he said. Day one, themed Vanguards, will showcase quirky designers who are experimenting with the fantastic capabilities of wool, featuring the work of FOOL Clothing and Knot Rags. FOOL owner Rowena Doolan said wool was a fantastic fibre and she was keen to showcase it on such a platform as the wool parade. “It aligns beautifully with FOOL’s values around sustainability, quality and comfort,” she said. “And, it keeps you warm in winter and cool in summer, making it ideal for layering and transeasonal dressing, which is a big part of the FOOL aesthetic.” Ms Doolan has strong links to the wool industry, having grown up on farm in Moora surrounded by sheep. Her mother would even spin some of the wool herself to create yarn and knit jumpers for the family. Now Ms Doolan works with her daughter, Pep, designing versatile and sustainable products with a fun and funky aesthetic. “People can expect a bit of variety at the show — our 2025 winter collection which includes both 100 per cent wool wovens as well as knits,” she said. “We source the fabric from local suppliers and use it for jackets and pants and skirts and mostly solid bright colours to tie back with the knits.” Day two, themed Community and Craft, is all about student/community designers featuring thrifted garments from Vinnies and locally made pieces from Knit4Charities. Day three, themed Dress Up, will showcase a more formal style of wool clothing from Kalaurie, and Tomba for menswear. While day four, themed Farmers and Family, will showcase true ready-to-wear woollen clothes for the every day featuring designs by WA-based fashion brand Swoolly by Scanlan and McIntyre Merino. The Perth Royal Show Wool Fashion Parade was a staple at the showgrounds in the 1970s, described as “real extravaganzas”, however, it fell out of popularity in the mind 1990s. It was revived last year and made a resounding impact on showgoers, sparking its sizeable return in 2025. Show time on October 1 is at 2pm, while October 2 to 4 shows will be from 11am on centre stage.