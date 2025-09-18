Scanlan director Emily Linke says it is a “no-brainer” for the company’s Perth-based fashion brand to take part in the 2025 Perth Royal Show Wool Fashion Parade for the second consecutive year. Swoolly by Scanlan was created by Scanlan Wool, a WA-based wool buyer and seller that has been in the Scanlan family for four generations. The brand prides itself on being involved in the complete cycle of wool, purchasing wool from the sheep’s back at the farm and seeing it all the way through to finished garments. Scanlan director Emily Linke reminisced on the “revolutionary” parade she remembers attending as a family in the 70s. “Wool is deeply tied to WA history and is the backbone of WA agriculture. It was the first time consumers saw the progression of farm to fashion and it had a huge impact at the time,” she said. “It was an absolute yes for us to jump onboard last year and we are thrilled to be part of it again this year – it’s going to be bigger and better with extended shows over for days.” Swoolly by Scanlan is adamant about doing its bit for the woolgrower and wool industry through correct messaging and education, and the parade plays into the brand’s ability to do so. “Correct messaging is key, wool has come a long way from the itchy coarse fibre that people remember from decades ago,” Mrs Linke said. “Woolgrowers have worked really hard in the evolution and breeding of the Merino sheep, combined with advances in processing and manufacturing technology. So we now see a diverse range of wool fabrics and, most importantly, a product that is very soft and comfortable next to the skin, and easily cared for/machine washable.” Mrs Linke said while she can’t reveal exactly what the brand has in store, crowds can expect to see pieces from its new next to skin range and up-cycled, one-off pieces crafted from surplus stock and fabric which will be available for purchase. “In addition to our absolute passion for wool as a fibre, our brand is proud of our commitment to slow fashion and zero waste,” she said. “We produce classic capsule pieces for men, women and children that can remain a staple in your wardrobe. Swoolly’s sweater range is made using wool from WA woolgrowers, clients of Scanlan wools, generated in a vertical woollen mill environment where we can ensure traceability. All other designs are produced locally and sewn right here in the Fremantle woolshed. “Times have been tough for wool growers and the wool industry, costs have been solidly increasing and in the same period the wool market has seen a downturn,” Mrs Linke said. “At Scanlan Wool, we remain confident. The market is slowly improving and we know that the demand for wool will too.”