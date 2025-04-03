A fifth-generation wool producer in the Mid West has taken a leap of faith and started up her own luxury clothing brand after noticing a gap in the market. Bridgitte Brooks, who farms with her husband in Yuna, recently launched her own Merino activewear brand Homestead Road. Her first collection is full of pieces designed for the busy, multi-tasking rural woman. Homestead Road has been in the works for more than four years, with the website launching on March 20 and 10 country-based models parading her pieces at this year’s Wagin Woolorama. Ms Brooks said it had been a labour of love, after four years of learning about fashion and a little help from an online program run by The Woolmark Company. “There were lots of bumps in the road and delays and because it’s such a new world to me,” she said. “My family and my husband would probably say I’m stubborn, but I’d like to say determined. I was determined to make this work... to celebrate rural women.” Ms Brooks and husband Jeremy crop on their 9000ha property with an extra 4000ha of leased land. The mother to Ted, 7, Tessa, 6, Grace, 4, and Clementine, 2, said the brand came about after she began having children. After earlier studying occupational therapy at Curtin University, she began working in the Kimberley and Gascoyne before moving back to the Mid West. She initially wanted to make a woollen baby blanket, but quickly found a gap for quality wool pieces in the activewear market. “There was nothing for the real athletes of the world — mums or rural women,” Ms Brooks said. “I wanted to find something that was easy to get dressed in and and feel good or better about myself.” Coming from a long line of “sheep people”, Ms Brooks felt sentimental when it came to creations using Australian wool. She grew up on a farm owned by her parents Joanne and Frank Clune at Bringo, and quickly took an interest in the fibre. “I wanted to do something for an industry that’s given our family so much,” she said. Not only did Ms Brooks want to pay homage to her family in the sheep industry, she also wanted to create a brand that would have little or no environmental impact. “Wool is a sustainable option... we should be wearing it more,” she said. “My clothes are 100 per cent natural so you can just bury them and they’ll break down into the earth and improve the soil.” Ms Brooks uses The Woolmark Company to source wool then processed in Melbourne or China. She uses an electronic sketching program to put her own unique designs in a format that the processor can work with. After almost selling out of her first lot, Ms Clune is excited for the future and hopes her kids will be proud of her. “When you have kids, you reassess how you want to spend the free time you have and what kind of legacy you want to leave,” she said. “If I don’t sell any more, I’ll just wear them for the rest of my life.”