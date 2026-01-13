Australia’s wool selling centres have kicked back into gear after a three-week Christmas break, with hopes limited supply and strengthening demand could lead to a price rise at the start of the calendar year. The first auction sales’ week for the 2025-26 calendar year were held in Sydney, Melbourne, and Fremantle on January 13 and 14. It marked the first time sales had been held since December 17 and 18, when the Eastern Market Indicator and Western Market Indicator closed at 1541 and 1715¢ respectively after a topsy-turvy year for wool sales. Dyson Jones WA mananger Peter Howie said the opening wool prices were up more than 100¢/kg on day one of the Fremantle sale. “It was a surprising lift, better than expected with bidding competition well spread,” he said. According to Australian Wool Innovation’s weekly market report, a combination of increased supply and strengthening prices points to a confident market in December, with that same momentum expected to carry into the opening sales of the new year. It was a topsy-turvy year for Australian woolgrowers, with prices steady early in the year as cautious buyers kept stocks low, before climbing sharply from mid-year on the back of a shrinking Australian wool clip and fewer Merino sheep. After a brief correction in October, prices rebounded through November and December, ending the year firm as strong demand outweighed increased supply. In December, Rabobank wool market analyst Paul Joules said prices were expected to remain strong into early 2026, noting the EMI had rallied 27 per cent since early July. “The latest auction recorded a clearance rate of 94 per cent, a level that signals very strong buyer demand,” he said. Mr Joules said the rally appeared to be supply-driven, reflecting the well-documented contraction in the Australian wool clip, with the nation’s farmers on track to shear their smallest sheep flock in more than 120 years this calendar year. New figures from the Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee predict national sheep numbers will fall below 60 million, down 10 per cent from last season, in 2025-26 — despite a significant increase in price. Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee chair Stephen Hill said while woolgrower sentiment had improved, seasonal conditions continued to bite in some key wool producing regions, particularly in southern New South Wales and Victoria. “Wool prices are currently 40 per cent higher than last season and sheep meat prices remain high, which has improved producer sentiment regarding wool production,” he said. “However, sheep numbers remain at historically low levels and are likely to take 18-24 months to increase due to low numbers of breeding ewes and continued strong demand for mutton and lamb. Australia’s wool selling season follows the financial year, commencing in July and ending in June, with about 46 selling weeks annually and major recesses at Christmas, Easter and July. The next scheduled recess is planned for the week commencing April 6, with sales set to resume the week of April 13.