Off the back of a good season and rising input prices, Australia’s sheep flock is set to rise to its highest number in five years with shorn wool on the up, according to the latest industry forecast.

For the first time since 2018-19, the number of sheep forecast to be shorn tips over 70 million, with the Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee anticipating 70.9 million head in the 2022-23 season.

In the committee’s latest report, released on Friday April 29, national shorn wool production was forecast at 314 million kilograms (Mkg) greasy, up 6.5 per cent on 2020/21’s 294 Mkg greasy.

To the end of March (week 39), Australian Wool Testing Authority’s wool test volumes were up 8.5 per cent year-on-year and first-hand offered wool at auction was up 11.1 per cent.

It comes off the back of a wet 2021, where many WA growers broke decades-long rainfall records and had dams fill for the first time in years and providing plenty of green feed.

AWPFC chair Stephen Hill said more volume was needed to make the industry healthier and it was pleasing to see numbers on the rise, with a 3.1 per cent increase in the number shorn (69 million) forecast for 2021/22.

“It’s really nice to see there’s a rebuild happening,” he said. “Especially in WA.”

“It looks they’ve turned a corner and fingers crossed that continues.”

The State’s wool industry is worth more than $800 million, with more than 95 per cent of the clip Merino wool below 24.5 microns and 41 per cent fine wool of 19.5 microns or less. The lion’s share is exported to China, destined for clothing.

In 2016-17, WA was home to about 14.7 million sheep, producing about 71Mkg of greasy wool annually, but the flock size took a hit following three successive years of drought, forcing many of the State’s 4500 sheep producers to send truckloads over east in 2019-20.

Mr Hill said these transfers had now returned to normal levels.

Last year’s drought-breaking rains, coupled with soaring input prices have prompted a rebuild, with mixed enterprises expanding the sheep side of things or reducing crop plantings to balance costs.

Kojonup sheep producer and WAFarmers vice president Steve McGuire said bringing more sheep back into the system while fertiliser prices were high was likely a “risk management tool”.

“Cropping is a high-risk business comparatively, always has been,” he said. “Sheep is more time consuming, but there’s less outlay.

“You’ve got to make sure you’re producing enough grain to cover costs, but when the prices for urea are so high, where do you draw the line?

“The important thing about sheep, with the price and good management practices, if you manage them well you can get good returns... they can be quite productive.”

Mr Hill — who grew up on a fine wool producing farm in the southern highlands of New South Wales — said the meat and wool package of the Merino was “still quite attractive” for growers.

The national committee’s forecast — which is generally released each April, August and December — is based on advice from the six State committees which include woolgrowers, brokers, private treaty merchants, sheep pregnancy scanners, government representatives and the Australian Wool Testing Authority.

It is also compiled from a combination of data from AWEX, wool exporters, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, ABARES, and Meat and Livestock Australia.

Solid lambing percentages and survival rates have also laid the foundation for a rebuild across WA. Mr McGuire said anecdotally, scanners were indicating good lambing percentages and a lot of twins on the way for the upcoming July drop.

While the national flock size is historically low (20th percentile), the increased amount of wool being produced per animal is providing balance.

Mr Hill said abundant summer feed off the back of the good season had favoured wool production and the average cut-per-head was expected to increase by 3.2 per cent to 4.54 kg greasy.

“The low sheep numbers continue to be offset by the average cut per head (4.54 kg) which is at historically high levels (83rd percentile),” he said.