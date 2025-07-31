WA wool industry representatives gathered for an end of season function that included a meet and greet with Australian Wool Exchange chief executive officer Charlie McElhone. The AWEX hosted event held at Carnaby’s in East Fremantle on July 22, brought 35 wool agents, buyers and industry people together to enjoy a social sundowner. AWEX independent chair Andreas Clark introduced Mr McElhone, who was two weeks in his new role at CEO. “I come to AWEX and the wool industry very fresh,” Mr McElhone said. “I’m very lucky to have an experienced team that understands the market and the important role AWEX plays in it. “We cannot be successful without all the support of the industry – our emphasis is to make sure we are aligning and cooperating with the brokers, traders, exporters, and growers in what is a difficult time for the future.” Mr McElhone said as AWEX navigates into the future, it was critical to believe that wool was an amazing product and it should be rightly recognised for its future worth and its part in the modern innovative industry that deserves investing in.