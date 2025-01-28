Australian Wool Exchange has embarked on a new chapter for its sustainability and integrity programs after appointing a third party to complete its on-farm audits in the name of “consistency and efficiency”. AWEX chief executive Mark Grave said the marketing and administration company had appointed non-for-profit AUS-MEAT as an independent partner to complete its on-farm audits starting this year. He said the partnership represented a pivotal shift in how AWEX delivered its on-farm programs, delivering these critical compliance functions through a highly respected third-party provider. “This appointment marks a new chapter for AWEX’s sustainability and integrity programs,” Mr Grave said. “By uniting AWSS and NWD audits under AUS-MEAT, we’re enhancing the experience for wool growers while upholding the rigorous standards that Australian wool is renowned for worldwide.” The arrangement will consolidate the audits conducted for AWEX’s Australian Wool Sustainability Scheme and the National Wool Declaration Integrity Program. The AWSS connects Australian woolgrowers with brokers, buyers, processors, and brands from around the world with the highest standards of sustainability, integrity, and clip preparation, using technology to improve efficiency and enable traceability. It provides credible, digital traceability from farms to first stage processing, and means on-farm practices have been adopted and can be verified and certifies wool growers who demonstrate best practices in sustainability. The NWDIP enables buyers to make informed choices by verifying mulesing status declarations and dark and medullated fibre risk. AUS-MEAT will conduct sustainability certification audits for the AWSS and verification audits for the NWD-IP. Mr Grave said woolgrowers participating in AWEX programs would benefit from reduced duplication, a simplified audit process, and improved resources to support them on meeting program requirements. AUS-MEAT chief executive officer Stephen Crisp said his organisation was a respected authority in agricultural certification and auditing and would bring decades of expertise to the role. “By combining our expertise with AWEX’s commitment to excellence, we look forward to supporting wool growers in meeting the evolving demands of sustainability-conscious markets,” he said. Mr Crisp said leveraging AUS-MEAT’s established infrastructure and alignment with other agricultural programs could potentially streamline audits, reducing the burden on wool growers. Mr Grave said the appointment of AUS-MEAT aligned with AWEX’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the integrity and transparency of Australian wool.