Australian Wool Innovation is inviting submissions for its biennial breeding leadership program, designed to develop leadership and professional skills for young people working in all facets of the wool industry. The national program, AWI Breeding Leadership, includes sessions on personal leadership, strategic planning, and corporate governance, as well as skills such as communication and delegation. It also provides an opportunity for participants to network with other like-minded people from across Australia, as well as the skilled program deliverers and others from the wool industry. Australian Wool Innovation national extension manager Emily King said was looking forward to meeting the next crop of motivated wool industry leaders. “AWI is very proud of this investment, with its core focus on developing leadership skills of young people working in the wool industry,” she said. The program is a flagship investment of AWI’s Sustainable and Profitable Wool-growing strategic pillar. Ms King said any young person with a connection to wool was welcome to apply, from growers to brokers, buyers, researchers and shearers. “The course connects them to a high-value personal and professional development program as well as a network of over 20 like-minded people from across Australia,” she said. Now in its 11th year, the five-day course has helped progress the careers of more than 220 young people within the wool industry, many of whom hold leading wool roles today. Three WA young wool industry professionals took part in the last round, including Gairdner’s Tom Campbell from Coromandel Poll Merino Stud, Tammin’s Luke Button and Karlgarin’s Trent James.