Australian Wool Innovation chief executive John Roberts has announced his shock resignation after four years in the role and more than a decade with the company, citing “personal reasons” for his decision. AWI issued a press release on September 1 revealing Mr Roberts would stand down after the woolgrower-funded organisation’s annual general meeting in November, with AWI expected to start the recruitment process within weeks. Mr Roberts’ resignation comes at a time when AWI is facing a significant leadership faceup, with three director positions to be vacated at its upcoming AGM — including that of long-time contributor and current chair Jock Laurie. The announcement follows the appointment of two industry stalwarts to AWI’s executive team in August, when trade consultant Scott Carmody took on the role of head of domestic operations and Stephen Hill was named general manager international after receiving an an internal promotion. Mr Roberts said it been an honour to work for Australian wool growers. “I have spent more than 35 years working in the wool industry and my time as AWI ‘s CEO has been a true privilege,” he said. “While it has been an extremely tough decision, the time is right for me personally, but more importantly for the industry. “It is critical that we create pathways so that the next generation can take on the challenges and leverage the opportunities that exist for Australian wool.” Mr Roberts said he remained optimistic about the prospects for Australian woolgrowers in the medium and long term. “Australia has the best wool in the world and as consumers ditch fast fashion, natural fibres like wool are increasingly in favour,” he said. Mr Roberts was named CEO March, 2022, after an extensive selection process conducted by international executive recruitment firm Heidrick and Struggles. He had been acting in the role since October, 2021, however had been involved with AWI as far back as 2014 when he was employed as an executive officer. Mr Laurie said Mr Roberts had done a “tremendous job during challenging times for the industry”. “During this time John has worked tirelessly to deliver better outcomes for woolgrowers and foster a collaborative working environment across the industry and with all stakeholder groups,” he said. “He will be greatly missed, and we wish him every success in the future”. Mr Laurie said Mr Roberts would leave AWI having strengthened the company’s focus on delivering value to woolgrowers and guiding the organisation with stability and clear direction. “He has fostered a culture of collaboration, integrity, and innovation, while building strong relationships with stakeholders across the wool supply chain,” he said. “We are just embarking on a new Strategic Plan with strong structural foundations and a dedicated team of professionals committed to working for woolgrowers.” AWI’s AGM will be held on November 14. Further information regarding the AGM will be sent to shareholders on October 6.