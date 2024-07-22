AWN wool technical officer Tamara Pabst has taken out the title of the National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia Wool Broker of the Year award. Ms Pabst was announced the winner at Australia’s Wool Week evening event on July 18 at the RACV Club in Melbourne. She was one of four NCWSBA award finalists alongside Macdonald Woolbrokers agent Veronike Hartmeier, AWN sheep and wool specialist Andrew Holgate, and Moses and Son wool technical officer and electronic identification adviser Adele Smith. In her third year at AWN, Ms Pabst previously worked at the University of Melbourne’s Dookie College Farm and as a farm hand at the Kilfeera Park Merino stud in Victoria. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture at Melbourne University. At AWN, she assisted clients in Victoria and NSW in adopting Australian Wool Exchange’s digital WoolClip program to streamline their completion of the National Wool Declaration. She was always confident in the shearing shed, sheep yards, or when auctioneering wool on sale day. “My background working on a sheep stud has provided me with a good foundation and knowledge of sheep genetics and ram selection and I’m confident in the ins and outs of breeding values and assisting clients in using them to their advantage,’’ Ms Pabst said. She also managed the audits and accreditations for the Responsible Wool Standard for New Zealand Merino and G Schneider Authentico RWS program. NCWSBA executive director Robert Herrmann said the Wool Broker of the Year award was again sponsored by Australian Wool Testing Authority. He said the award recognised excellence in wool broking by a younger member of the industry that excelled in client servicing, auctioneering, innovation, or other aspects of wool broking. “This year’s award winner will be granted an all-expenses paid trip to France to attend the 2025 International Wool Textile Organisation Congress,” he said. The award, established in 2012, encourages newer members of the industry and promotes excellence in all aspects of wool broking while promoting broking and the industry as a prospective career for young people. The awards also helped raise the profile of, and increase the understanding of, the important role of wool brokers. Ms Pabst said she encouraged any young wool broker to apply to be part of the Wool Brokers of the Year competition. “I learnt so much from the program, from presentation and active listening skills to a greater understanding of the off-farm processes from our visits to the AWTA testing laboratory and visiting the ABMP Textiles circular knitting factory in Melbourne,” she said. “All of this has helped home my skills as a wool broker, and I am excited to have been given the opportunity to participate in the program.”