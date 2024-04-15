Boyup Brook top-gun shearer Luke Harding has his eyes on the Sports Shear National Shearing Competition to be held in Katanning from October 25 to 27 after taking out the open title at the Williams Gateway Expo. Harding continued his winning form at Williams after taking home his fourth Wagin Woolorama open trophy on March 9. “I have to catch up with training coming up to the nationals — I’ve been busy seeding at the farm,” he said. This realisation was made evident on the boards at Williams when Harding and recent world record holder Ethan Harder went blow for blow in one of the nearest finishes, with only a tenth of a point separating them in the open final. Harder has only just dropped back into competitive shearing and will be a force to reckon with as he gains more experience. “I am hoping to qualify for the nationals by placing in the top during the next few competitions,” he said. The pair were in good company in the open final, with Mark Buscumb and Andy Murray both finishing their 10 lambs the quickest, just below 15 seconds, but they couldn’t match it with the top place getters, who shore clean with less penalty points. The Williams Gateway Expo brought together top talent in each section, with Pingelly shearer Kim Turvey Snr taking out the senior final competition. Blake McFarlane was best in the intermediate final and young Zarah Squires, of Quairading, won the novice final. WA Shearing Competition Shearing Association president Luke Harding said it was the last competition of the season and he thanked all the Williams’ volunteers, including co-ordinator Gavin Fowler, who made the shearing show a great success. The season’s end award presentations will take place on June 22, with a venue yet to be announced. Sports Shear chairman David Lawrence said the nationals would include the 50th anniversary of the Trans-Tasman competition between Australian and New Zealand. WILLIAMS GATEWAY EXPO SHEARING COMPETITION OPEN 1st: Luke Harding 2nd: Ethan Harder 3rd: Mark Buscumb 4th: Andy Murray SENIOR 1st: Kim Turvey Snr 2nd: Jesse Fletcher 3rd: Tawhaarangi Taylor 4th: Warren Uren INTERMEDIATE 1st: Black McFarlane 2nd: Brock Morgan 3rd: Daniel McKenna 4th: Timmy Burrow NOVICE 1st: Zarah Squires 2nd: Tasmin Mackay 3rd: Jake Noakes 4th: Redi Becker