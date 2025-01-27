A collective of West Australian and Eastern States wool industry organisations will auction contributed bales of wool to raise funds for the Keep The Sheep campaign. The KTS campaign was established last year as a grassroots movement born to take action against the Albanese Government’s ban on live sheep exports. The movement advocates for the sheep and wool industry and outlines that the ban would devastate WA farming families and rural communities with consequences flowing on to truckies, stock agents, shearers and sporting clubs and so many more. The Donate A Bale initiative was actioned at a recent industry crisis meeting attended by woolgrowers, brokers, exporters, and service providers that determined WA’s $655 million wool industry was at a high risk. Veterinarian and long-time advocate Holly Ludeman, who works in the live export industry, presented at the wool industry meeting as a Keep the Sheep campaigner. Dr Ludeman outlined the success of the movement so far and that further funds directed to the Keep The Sheep would assist the ongoing efforts to lobby against the Albanese Government’s policy to ban live sheep exports and fight for rural communities. “This ban has already effected the WA sheep and wool industry, and this is an opportunity to help make an impact and continue to fight against this poor policy,” Dr Ludeman said WA woolgrowers who wish to take part should contact their local broker soon as the testing before the bales are offered at the Fremantle sale F33 (week of February 10) will close on February 1. All participating brokers, both State and national, have agreed to sell contributed bales of wool without the normal broker levied selling and handling charges. Australian Wool Exchange will rebate their standard per bale auction room fee and Australian Wool Testing Authority will make a one-off contribution based upon the volume of wool sold on account of Keep The Sheep. If a woolgrower already has a bale/s in the brokers store to donate they will need to change ownership to KTS. Alternatively, if people want to donate directly to the movement.. To find out more, visit keepthesheep.com.au