About 70 woolgrowers, buyers, suppliers and Elders staff gathered in Rockingham on February 1 for the official opening of Elders’ new Rockingham wool-handling facility. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis and Rockingham MLA Magenta Marshall also attended the launch, which marks a major shift back into wool-handling logistics for the agribusiness giant. Attendees were invited to tour the 11,000sqm that includes a wool sample inspection area, large undercover storage space and a state-of-the-art, custom-made core line. Elders general manager agency Dave Adamson said the facility would provide a full end-to-end service, “from farm gate to ship”, aimed at improving efficiency and outcomes for the company’s woolgrower clients. He said the return to wool handling after about 20 years would help centralise Elders’ business model to create a lower cost service network. “Today is a very exciting milestone for Elders. The new fit-out will provide leading innovations, improved traceability and sustainability outcomes across the wool supply chain,” he said.