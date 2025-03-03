One of Dairy Australia’s long-standing bosses will take on a new role as chief executive of Australian Wool Exchange in June. Charlie McElhone will replace chief executive Mark Grave on June 30, when Mr Grave retires after 31 years at AWEX and more than 20 years in the top job. Mr McElhone has spent the past 13 years at Dairy Australia, where he most recently served as its general manager of sustainable dairy and previously worked as general manager of its trade and industry strategy. In a statement, the AWEX board said his leadership would be instrumental in advancing AWEX’s mission, supporting members and industry stakeholders and strengthening key programs. This includes the Australian Wool Sustainability Scheme, industry traceability initiatives through WoolClip and eBale, and quality and integrity programs including Australian Wool Classing and the National Wool Declaration Integrity Program. Mr Grave said Mr McElhone’s appointment was testament to the organisation’s achievements. “To be able to attract people to the wool industry, of the calibre of Charlie McElhone, is a clear statement of recognition of AWEX’s achievements, the talent of AWEX staff and the strategic direction of AWEX,” he said. “It is a positive statement for the wool industry.” Mr Grave announced his retirement in October, with an executive search launched at that time to find his replacement.