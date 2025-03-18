A new research study has hammered home the long-held beliefs that wool is more odour resistant and saves consumers money by needing less washing compared to synthetic fibres. Australian Wool Innovation this week revealed the results of its latest research report, which documented the results of a year-long trial. It proved wool required the least frequent laundering, followed by cotton. Synthetic fibres, like polyester, required the most regular washing and were more prone to odours. AWI chief executive John Roberts said the results underscored the environmental benefits of wool by showcasing its natural odour resistance. He said this trait not only kept wearers fresher for longer but also reduced the energy required for laundering. “We are delighted with the results, which further highlight the environmental benefits of wool,” Mr Roberts said. “Wool’s natural odour resistance and reduced laundering frequency make it an excellent choice for environmentally conscious consumers. “This research reinforces our commitment to promoting sustainable practices within the wool industry and supporting Australian woolgrowers.” The study, led by Ag Research in New Zealand in collaboration with Consumption Research Norway, focused on the energy consumption associated with laundering garments made from different fibre types. Human volunteers participated in the study, wearing T-shirts, hooded sweaters, and socks made from Merino wool, cotton and polyester. The participants assessed the garments’ odour to determine the number of days they could be worn before laundering was necessary. It showed wool needed the least frequent laundering, followed by cotton, while polyester garments needed the most frequent washing. During the course of a year, wool garments demonstrated the lowest energy consumption during laundering, making them the most environmentally friendly option. Wool garments have been shown to have a longer average lifespan and are more likely to be reused or recycled than garments made from other fibres. AWI fibre advocacy and eco credentials program manager Angus Ireland said the study reinforced the positive eco-credentials of wool in a world where there was increasing concern about fast fashion and synthetic textiles. “The fact that wool clothes need less frequent washing not only reduces energy consumption, it also preserves the as-new look of the garment, enabling consumers to continue wearing it for longer,” Mr Ireland said. “By AWI funding scientific studies such as this one, the wool industry is in a powerful position regarding the true impact on the environment of wool compared to other fibres. “The results of this particular study also indicate the benefits of focusing environmental research on consumer habits and culture, and not only technologies.”