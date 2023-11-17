Jackson voted onto AWI board with third highest votes

Kojonup woolgrower Neil Jackson has been elected to the Australian Wool Innovation board with a total of 98,168 votes in his favour. All three were approved by AWI and were well ahead of the two other nominees, former Wool Producers Australia president and Yass farmer Ed Storey and WAFarmers vice president and Kojonup woolgrower Steve McGuire, who received 74,401 and 34,398 votes respectively. AWI chairman Jock Laurie held 1425 proxy votes in total, which he allocated to Ms Watson, Mr Jackson and Mr Millington equally.