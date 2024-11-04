Mandurah-based shearer Lou Brown was top-gun winning the 2nd Annual Mundijong Open Quick Shear competition, claimed as WA’s biggest with the winner taking $15,000 in prize money. Brown set a new world record in 2019 at Kojonup, shearing 497 Merino ewes in eight hours, 31 more than the record of 466 set by his coach and mentor, fellow-New Zealander Cartwright Terry in 2003. The event, conducted on November 2 at Mundijong Tavern and hosted by the Wormall family, brought 47 entries including some of the best names in the industry like 47-time quick shear open winner Terry, who was runner-up in a time of 20.005 seconds. Brown, who qualified for the final of the quickest six, won in a time of 19.248 seconds shearing one regulation lamb carrying the required one kilogram of fleece wool. It wasn’t his personal best of 17 seconds, but the evening’s cool conditions that made for slower times, set up the win in his favour. “When its colder, the wool closes up, and makes it harder to shear which played in my favour — Australian shearers are adaptable to this,” he said. “The visiting Kiwi shearers aren’t able to cope so much.” Kiwi shearer Jack Fagan, who represented his country at last week’s Australian National Shearing and Wool Industry Championships at Katanning, finished fifth at Mundijong and Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Samuels, of Martin, NZ, who was runner-up at the North Island Speed Shear Championship in March, placed fourth. Brown, 37, who was born in Napier or the North Island of New Zealand, immigrated to WA in 2000 and currently shears for Nikora Shearing contractor Miles Nikora. He dedicated his win at Mundijong to his two “great kids” including son Reef, 18, and daughter Imaaya, 14, with a kind gesture to his fellow competitors, organisers, the Keep the Sheep campaign, and his gear man Ray Sharpe. “My son, who I take great pride in training, won the Mullewa Quick Shears juvenile competition while I took out the open,” Brown said. “As leaders of the industry, it’s our role to give something back by helping young the next generation of shearers come through the ranks.”