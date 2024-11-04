The Mundijong Open Quick Shear competition was hotly contested by some of the best shearers in WA and New Zealand. The fast-paced event held on November 2 at the Mundijong Tavern and hosted by the Wormall family, brought a large crowd of supporters with radio personality and sports commentator Karl Langdon as guest MC. A crowd of more than 200, both young and old, enjoyed the hospitality of the tavern and cheered on their favourite speed shearers. During the Calcutta auction, where fans made bids on their pick of a prospective winner, local Seth Lewis was in the money when Lou Brown won. His $900 bid on Brown to win turned over a tidy sum of $6000 into his pocket. Also setting the stage for WA’s fight to maintain the State’s live export sheep trade by sea was Keep the Sheep campaigners Tiffany Davey and Mandy Matthews, who spoke to the crowd about how important the trade was for WA. They requested that people who depend on the trade for their livelihood come forward with their stories and show support for the movement.