The incredible role women play in Australia’s $3 billion wool industry will take centre stage during a two-hour digital celebration on International Women’s Day next Friday.

The Women in Wool event will be held via Zoom from 9.30am to 12.30am WST on March 11, and feature four influential industry guest speakers who will share their achievements with an audience of more than 50 people.

District Wool manager and mentor Stephanie Brooker-Jones, Merineo founder Claire Hausler, Animal Health Australia chief executive Kathleen Plowman, and journalist and woolgrower Kristen Frost will share their stories.

It is the third time the free event has been held — and the second online — after Australian Wool Industries Secretariat executive manager Bianca Heaney decided to brainstorm how the industry could celebrate women in the industry.

“A few years ago, we were thinking about how many women were working in the wool industry these days,” she said.

“There are so many different wool positions. I have celebrated International Women’s Day for years and years, and so it seemed fitting to celebrate women in the wool industry on this day... to recognise their achievements and share their stories.”

She said the event came together as a collaboration between several different organisations and while the digital format originally came into place due to COVID-19 restrictions last year, it had worked well because it “captured a wider audience”.

“We’ve really enjoyed having people from across Australia, including WA, and overseas tune in,” she said.

“It makes me really proud to be able to give a platform for women in the industry and the response has been amazing.

“The first time we held the event, I had women come up to me and say ‘wow, I didn’t realise women play such different roles in the wool industry’, we had scientists, producers, manufacturers.

“It really humbling to have so many people around.”

Ms Heaney said industry had come out in support of the event, with lots of prizes on offer, including various woollen garments.

Registrations will remain open until the day before the event.

To find out more and register, visit woolindustries.org/IWDWIW.htm or email melissa.mulley@woolindustries.org