Wool industry stalwart Peter Scanlan was lauded for his lustrous career at a special celebration event hosted by his family that included a presentation of the Australian Wool Industry Medal. Peter’s wife of 60 years, Margaret Scanlan, addressed a crowd of more than 300 at the O’Connor-based Scanlan Wools shed on Sunday. “I wasn’t surprised when he was awarded it (wool medal), but I was surprised he wasn’t awarded it earlier in his career,” she said. “I met Peter when I was 18, he told me he worked in wool scouring — I wasn’t quite sure what that was… four years later, when we were married, the impact of the wool industry in our lives became very real. “Peter is now in his 81st year in the industry. “He travelled far and wide visiting farmers, meeting their families, looking at their sheep, ewes, rams and finally their wool.” Mr Scanlan also travelled overseas to Europe, England, India and later to China. “He visited Japan, a big buyer of wool before China took over, and he travelled to the US to follow up sales of lanolin into the cosmetic industry, selling 44-gallon drums into Boston,” Ms Scanlan said. “Peter’s father, Frank, who made first inroads into the wool industry in 1937 and was general manager at Standard Wool, retired at age 72, giving us the opportunity to start Scanlan Wool in 1986. “Peter, with his enormous confidence to succeed, had willing woolgrowers and overseas clients that followed our new adventure.” Ms Scanlan said Bloch and Behrens, a Danish company, enlisted Peter to be their buying agent, and exporting wool to Russia began. “When China entered the market in 1986, change overtook the world,” she said. “Peter understood the role that those mills played in the process from the sheep’s back to our backs; generally growers lacked the knowledge of what happens to their wool after it leaves the farm. “He addressed this with a period of Scanlan Wool overseas’ tours to both China and India, only stopped by COVID and the shock of the stroke he suffered last year.” Ms Scanlan said the ball kept rolling in the manufacturer of the final product — “that’s our Swooly (woollen fashion wear), another story in itself”. “Peter was determined to deliver wool to the world — he loved fashion, and its story back to the farm,” she said. Peter’s five daughters stood by his side at the event with Louise Scanlan saying, “Dad taught us to be generous and make our own choices, to be hard working, dependable, kind and fair — we love you Dad”. Emily Linke acknowledged the incredible woman that stood firmly beside Peter, “our mum, Margaret — it was the ultimate partnership”. “This wool shed is not just a workplace, but a place that feels like family,” she said. “Together Mum and Dad proved that true success is a shared journey.” Peter was nominated for Wool Industries Australia’s wool medal by York Fellows’ Group member Dave Duperouzel, with former Blach and Behrans wool buyer Mark Dority accepting the award at a WIA gala in July. A video message at Sunday’s celebration was presented by Manish Seth, a Scanlan Wools agent in India. “I have learned many things from you…we all respect you, everyone asks how Peter is,” he said. “We all love Peter so much, he could make a Bollywood movie — hope to see you soon, many congratulations.” More to follow in next week’s Countryman.