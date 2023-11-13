Search
thewest.com.au

SEE THE PICTURES: WA’s wool industry gathers for end-of-year social event

Headshot of Bob Garnant
Bob GarnantCountryman
Email Bob Garnant
WA Wool Industry Social Committee members included Max Foley, Nico Brits, Ben Ruscoe, Carrie Wihone and Zena Warcham.
Camera IconWA Wool Industry Social Committee members included Max Foley, Nico Brits, Ben Ruscoe, Carrie Wihone and Zena Warcham. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman

WA’s wool industry gathered in the historical export trading city of Fremantle to celebrate the close of another calendar year.

The social function, held at the Tradewinds Hotel on November 10, brought more than 95 wool industry representatives and wool stores floor room staff together for a three-hour cocktail affair overlooking the Swan River.

The event was organised by six members of the new WA Wool Industry Social Committee.

WAWISC member spokesman Nico Brits said the new committee hoped to attract new people to the wool industry.

“This year, we added wool stores floor room staff to the social,” he said.

“Many are just getting their feet on the ground in the industry.”

The wool agents in attendance were all hopeful for a wool market recovery into the new year.

Many remarked inflation in major wool-consuming countries was a major issue and an economic recovery was needed to get things started again in what had been a historically cyclical industry.

Australian Wool Exchange staff included data entry officer Nicole Vezich, technical officer Andrew Rickwood, and data entry officer Diana Taylor.
Camera IconAustralian Wool Exchange staff included data entry officer Nicole Vezich, technical officer Andrew Rickwood, and data entry officer Diana Taylor. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Australian Wool Testing Authority staff included lab manager Terry Dobson, general manager Michael Jackson and general manager of raw wool Brendon van Rensdurg, back, with lab controller Caroline Sharp and technical controller Sheena Chaudhary.
Camera IconAustralian Wool Testing Authority staff included lab manager Terry Dobson, general manager Michael Jackson and general manager of raw wool Brendon van Rensdurg, back, with lab controller Caroline Sharp and technical controller Sheena Chaudhary. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Former Victoria Wool Processors buyer Neville Armstrong, former wool buyer David Cox and Endeavour Wool Exports buyer Steve Noa.
Camera IconFormer Victoria Wool Processors buyer Neville Armstrong, former wool buyer David Cox and Endeavour Wool Exports buyer Steve Noa. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Elders Wool staff included wool technical officer Nicole Carsburg, wool store supervisor Chris Green, sale manager south Perry Roberts, wool store officer Sam Neill, technical wool handler Stuart Huxtable, and wool manager north Tim Burgess.
Camera IconElders Wool staff included wool technical officer Nicole Carsburg, wool store supervisor Chris Green, sale manager south Perry Roberts, wool store officer Sam Neill, technical wool handler Stuart Huxtable, and wool manager north Tim Burgess. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Techwool Trading buyer Russell Fraser, Swan Wool Processors buyer Max Foley, and Swan Wool Processors trader Paul Foley.
Camera IconTechwool Trading buyer Russell Fraser, Swan Wool Processors buyer Max Foley, and Swan Wool Processors trader Paul Foley. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Westcoast Wool staff included wool co-ordinator Kyle Haydock, export manager Gavin O'Dwyer, integrity program manager Justin Haydock, and wool trader Ben Ruscoe.
Camera IconWestcoast Wool staff included wool co-ordinator Kyle Haydock, export manager Gavin O'Dwyer, integrity program manager Justin Haydock, and wool trader Ben Ruscoe. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Nutrien Wool staff included wool presser Steve Goodall, auctioneer Cameron Henry, WA wool manager Tim Edwards, senior account manager Mark Goodall, administration manager Lynn Bull, administration manager Carrie Wihone and wool account manager Rohan Gaunt.
Camera IconNutrien Wool staff included wool presser Steve Goodall, auctioneer Cameron Henry, WA wool manager Tim Edwards, senior account manager Mark Goodall, administration manager Lynn Bull, administration manager Carrie Wihone and wool account manager Rohan Gaunt. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Dyson Jones staff included storeman Kim Norman, wool agent Carl Poingdestre, wool agent Tim Chapman, branch manager Peter Ryan, sales agent Sam Howie and storeman Bernhard Behme.
Camera IconDyson Jones staff included storeman Kim Norman, wool agent Carl Poingdestre, wool agent Tim Chapman, branch manager Peter Ryan, sales agent Sam Howie and storeman Bernhard Behme. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Scanlan Wools administration manager Karen Smith, and director and acting chief executive officer Darren Shivers.
Camera IconScanlan Wools administration manager Karen Smith, and director and acting chief executive officer Darren Shivers. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Elders Wool staff included auctioneer Terry Winfield, woolhandler Sammy Davison, district wool manager Grant Spicer, woolhandler Reece Vermeer, operations manager Ryan Fletcher and wool technical officer Coutrney Goodall.
Camera IconElders Wool staff included auctioneer Terry Winfield, woolhandler Sammy Davison, district wool manager Grant Spicer, woolhandler Reece Vermeer, operations manager Ryan Fletcher and wool technical officer Coutrney Goodall. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
CIL Group chief executive Lindsay Mitchell and chairman Frederick Flipo.
Camera IconCIL Group chief executive Lindsay Mitchell and chairman Frederick Flipo. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails