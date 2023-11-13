WA’s wool industry gathered in the historical export trading city of Fremantle to celebrate the close of another calendar year.
The social function, held at the Tradewinds Hotel on November 10, brought more than 95 wool industry representatives and wool stores floor room staff together for a three-hour cocktail affair overlooking the Swan River.
The event was organised by six members of the new WA Wool Industry Social Committee.
WAWISC member spokesman Nico Brits said the new committee hoped to attract new people to the wool industry.
“This year, we added wool stores floor room staff to the social,” he said.
“Many are just getting their feet on the ground in the industry.”
The wool agents in attendance were all hopeful for a wool market recovery into the new year.
Many remarked inflation in major wool-consuming countries was a major issue and an economic recovery was needed to get things started again in what had been a historically cyclical industry.