WA’s wool industry gathered in the historical export trading city of Fremantle to celebrate the close of another calendar year.

The social function, held at the Tradewinds Hotel on November 10, brought more than 95 wool industry representatives and wool stores floor room staff together for a three-hour cocktail affair overlooking the Swan River.

The event was organised by six members of the new WA Wool Industry Social Committee.

WAWISC member spokesman Nico Brits said the new committee hoped to attract new people to the wool industry.

“This year, we added wool stores floor room staff to the social,” he said.

“Many are just getting their feet on the ground in the industry.”

The wool agents in attendance were all hopeful for a wool market recovery into the new year.

Many remarked inflation in major wool-consuming countries was a major issue and an economic recovery was needed to get things started again in what had been a historically cyclical industry.

Camera Icon Australian Wool Exchange staff included data entry officer Nicole Vezich, technical officer Andrew Rickwood, and data entry officer Diana Taylor. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Australian Wool Testing Authority staff included lab manager Terry Dobson, general manager Michael Jackson and general manager of raw wool Brendon van Rensdurg, back, with lab controller Caroline Sharp and technical controller Sheena Chaudhary. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Former Victoria Wool Processors buyer Neville Armstrong, former wool buyer David Cox and Endeavour Wool Exports buyer Steve Noa. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Elders Wool staff included wool technical officer Nicole Carsburg, wool store supervisor Chris Green, sale manager south Perry Roberts, wool store officer Sam Neill, technical wool handler Stuart Huxtable, and wool manager north Tim Burgess. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Techwool Trading buyer Russell Fraser, Swan Wool Processors buyer Max Foley, and Swan Wool Processors trader Paul Foley. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Westcoast Wool staff included wool co-ordinator Kyle Haydock, export manager Gavin O'Dwyer, integrity program manager Justin Haydock, and wool trader Ben Ruscoe. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Nutrien Wool staff included wool presser Steve Goodall, auctioneer Cameron Henry, WA wool manager Tim Edwards, senior account manager Mark Goodall, administration manager Lynn Bull, administration manager Carrie Wihone and wool account manager Rohan Gaunt. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Dyson Jones staff included storeman Kim Norman, wool agent Carl Poingdestre, wool agent Tim Chapman, branch manager Peter Ryan, sales agent Sam Howie and storeman Bernhard Behme. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Scanlan Wools administration manager Karen Smith, and director and acting chief executive officer Darren Shivers. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Elders Wool staff included auctioneer Terry Winfield, woolhandler Sammy Davison, district wool manager Grant Spicer, woolhandler Reece Vermeer, operations manager Ryan Fletcher and wool technical officer Coutrney Goodall. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman