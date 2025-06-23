WA Competition Shearing Association member Gail Simmons has been honoured with a life membership for more than 20 years of service. She was presented it at the WACSA awards evening on June 21 in Como, where Ms Simmons was applauded for her dedication and commitment to the association. Award presenter Wes Baker said Ms Simmons had an outstanding record of attending the association’s shows and meetings. “She participated actively in fundraising events and was willing to always give a hand at what was needed,” he said. “For more than 15 years, Gail has undertaken the role of shearing grader, until recently taking on woolhandling. “In this role, she has kept a record of the cumulation of championship points of competitors to determine the championship circuit winners in each division.” Mr Baker said Ms Simmons was diligent in watching the accumulation of wins of competitors in the development grades and advising when they are about to graduate to a higher level. “Since the re-inception of the woolhandling competition in 2014, Gail has taken on the responsibility of being chief timekeeper for most woolhandling shows, using stopwatches,” he said. “In 2024 WACSA purchased a timing device which Gail has mastered and is now training others — the association has had cause to rely on Gail’s back-up timing on numerous occasions. “It’s people like Gail, who regularly and reliably turn up and actively contribute, who are often the unsung heroes — she is very worthy of being awarded a life membership.”