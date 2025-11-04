Shearer, woolhandler training planned for Boyup Brook

WA shearers and woolhandlers wanting to hone their skills have just one more chance to do so before Christmas, with plans for a one-day workshop in Boyup Brook. The free, full day course on November 21 has been targeted at both improver and intermediate shearers, as well as woolhandlers of every level. Participants will learn from two of WA’s best Australian Wool Innovation trainers, Kevin Gellatly and Amanda Davis, who will run the shearing and woolhandling courses respectively. The shearing course aims to help existing and working learner shearers to further their skills, with participants expected to be able to shear between 80 and 120 grown sheep a day. They should have already taken a novice course or have received in-shed training, and have their own handpiece or an Australian Wool Innovation toolkit. Woolhandlers must already be working and can have any level of experience. The course is funded by Australian Wool Innovation and forms part of its hands-on training for shearers and wool handlers in WA, New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania. WA Shearing Industry Association executive officer Valerie Pretzel, who is the AWI WA trainer co-ordinator, said the course was the perfect opportunity for participants to hone their skills. “This is a great opportunity for intermediate level shearers and woolhandlers to have a day of training to improve technique, and take their skills to the next level before the summer season,” she said. “With AWI experienced trainers on hand and only six shearers and three woolhandlers selected, they will get a quality day of training”. The courses will kick off at 7.30am and finish at 5pm. Places are limited and applications for selection are is necessary. To register apply and find out more, visit https://bit.ly/3JALK0z