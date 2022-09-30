Broomehill shearing sensation Damien Boyle returned to the Perth Royal Show to claim his 24th open final win as he sets his sights on a victorious quarter century of titles in 2023.

No stranger to shearing competitions throughout WA, the eastern states and internationally, Boyle, 46, has set the standard in clean shearing aptitude.

Camera Icon Broomehill farmer Damien Boyle took out the open final, his 24th victory at the Perth Royal Show shearing competition. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

His long-standing successful run on the boards includes his greatest achievement outside Australia, winning the New Zealand Merino Shears open title with a cover comb in Alexandra eight times.

He has won numerous national open titles and was selected three times to compete as a member of the Australian Shearing Team.

Camera Icon Damien Boyle had the fewest penalty points on the shearing boards to take the win in the open final. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Bringing his full might to this year’s show, the top-gun shearer finished 10 full-wool Merino hoggets in a time of 20 minutes, 38 seconds, with a minimum of penalty points during the WA Competition Shearing Association Open Final at the Show on September 24.

While Boyle relished in his success, he was saddened that last year’s open winner, Boyup Brook’s Luke Harding, was unable to compete due to injury.

“I placed second against Luke at last year’s show, he is an upcoming young and very talented champion,” he said.

Camera Icon Tom Reed placed second in the open final at the Perth Royal Show shearing competition, just five points off the pace. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

With six top shearers vying for top bragging rights in the open shearing, Katanning’s Tom Reed took second place.

Boyle was very proud of his daughter Abby, who at 16 was awarded third place in the novice woolhandling competition.

Camera Icon Janelle Hauiti and her daughter Gypsy-Joz O'Neil, eight months, pictured after the York woolclasser won the open wool final at the Perth Royal Show's woolhandling competition. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

York woolclasser Janelle Hauiti, who won the open woolhandling competition, said she “did her best”.

“It was challenging with the heavy cutting fleeces,” she said.

Camera Icon Danielle Mauger, on the eve of her 24th birthday, won the intermediate final at the Perth Royal Show shearing competition against a field of five male shearers. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Also struggling with “big sheep” was Boyup Brook shearer Danielle Mauger, who felt “knackered” after winning the intermediate final against five male shearers.

Mauger, who was on the eve of her 24th birthday, said she had been a full-time shearer for the past four years.

“I am getting better with age — in my shearing,” she said.

“My dad was a professional shearer for 30 years.

“I take pride in my work and I am proud of what I’m doing.”

Mauger said her motto was to work smarter, not harder.

Shearing announcer Kevin Gellatly said it was an exciting competition at the Perth Royal Show.

“It was good to show the public we have some young people coming through,” he said.

“Without a doubt, the industry is at a crossroads with a shortage of shed staff.”