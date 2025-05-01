Shearing trainers will become the students when a new workshop designed to ensure shearing consistency across the country comes to Narrogin. The two-day Australian Wool Innovation course will be held in WA for the first time at WA College of Agriculture — Narrogin in June. This year the focus is on animal welfare and ensuring consistency, strong delivery and proficiency in shearing practices. The course will be 50/50 practical and bookwork. AWI national manager for wool harvesting training Craig French said Train the Trainer was an essential part of AWI’s shearing training program. “It’s an opportunity for all trainers to come together to ensure shearing consistency across the country,” he said. The course has been running for three years in NSW and expanded to WA this year. More information will be released on the AWI website in the coming weeks.